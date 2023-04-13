Rio Ferdinand makes bold claim on Chelsea managerial role if Frank Lampard guides Blues to Champions League trophy

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has ruled out the prospect of Frank Lampard becoming Chelsea's permanent manager if he wins the UEFA Champions League.

Lampard has been appointed as the Blues caretaker boss, replacing Graham Potter, who was sacked on April 2. The English coach returns to Stamford Bridge after previously spending two seasons in the dugout from 2019 to 2021.

He has the opportunity to pull off a massive feat in his temporary reign back in charge, with Chelsea facing Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. They are strong underdogs heading into that tie but were in similar situations the two previous times they won the tournament.

Ferdinand spoke about the opportunity Lampard now has in Europe's elite club competition in his caretaker role. He told BT Sport:

"He's got a great opportunity now with what can happen these next games [against Real Madrid] and the end of the season. He can either come back and stand with us because he hasn't done well enough, or he bounces into another job because he's done so well at Chelsea. It's a fantastic opportunity for him."

However, Ferdinand doesn't think Lampard will be offered the job permanently even if he brings the European title back to west London. He responded when asked by Glenn Hoddle if he could gain the job for good by triumphing in the Champions League:

"He won't get the job. I don't think he'll get the job."

The former Everton boss' deal runs until the end of the season. The hierarchy at Stamford Bridge are looking for a permanent replacement for Potter amid a difficult season. The likes of Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino, and Jose Mourinho have all been linked.

Lampard plays down comparisons to Chelsea's 2012 Champions League winning campaign

Di Matteo won the Champions League as caretaker boss in 2012.

Chelsea were in a similar situation back in 2012 when former midfielder Roberto Di Matteo was appointed as caretaker boss. He led the west London giants to Champions League glory. Lampard captained the side in the final after John Terry missed out through suspension.

However, the Blues legend moved to play down comparisons with Di Matteo's spell in charge. He claimed that Di Matteo had already familiarized himself with the squad as an assistant. He said (via Sky Sports):

"There are parallels in a simple sense. We are ex-players, but the year Robbie was here he was assistant, he had a big awareness of the squad and got the job earlier in the year than I did."

Lampard continued by insisting that this current Chelsea side are out to make their own history:

"I think I have to be careful making that parallel because we have very tough games in front of us starting tomorrow. There's a lot of work to be done but we are very committed to making our own bit of history."

