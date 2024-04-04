Rio Ferdinand makes bold prediction for Manchester United vs Liverpool this weekend

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has backed his former side to hold rivals Liverpool to a draw in their Premier League clash on April 7.

The Red Devils will host the Merseysiders for the third time this season on Sunday. They held them to a goalless draw at Anfield in December despite the hosts taking a whopping 34 shots, with eight being on target. United then beat Jurgen Klopp's side 4-3 after extra time in an exhilarating FA Cup quarter-final clash at Old Trafford last month.

Sharing his prediction for Sunday's clash on Stick to Football, Ferdinand highlighted United's inconsistency and said (via The Boot Room):

“The problem with United, you don’t know what (United side) is going to turn up. Even the other day, when they beat Liverpool, Liverpool lost that game more than Man United won that.

"I think Liverpool have got a bit between their teeth and there’s a consistency with the way they’re playing that makes them favourites, I think, even at Old Trafford. But, I’m going to go for a draw. I’m going to go for a 1-1.”

Both sides though, have a fixture each before they face off. While Manchester United will face Chelsea away on Thursday, the Merseysiders will host Sheffield United.

Manchester United vs Liverpool match preview

The two fierce rivals are set to face off for the third time this season in what will be their 242nd meeting overall. Manchester United have won 91 times and lost 81 times and the remaining 69 games have ended in a draw.

The upcoming clash is another significant one for their respective campaigns. Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League standings, a point behind Arsenal, who have played one more game. The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup and will be looking to win the Premier League and the UEFA Europa League as well.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are sixth in the table, 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, having played two fewer games. They need to beat the Merseysiders on Sunday to keep their hopes of a top-four spot alive. Fifth place might also get a place in the UEFA Champions League next season but United are nine points behind that as well.

Hence, it is a crucial fixture for both sides and is set to be an exciting watch.

