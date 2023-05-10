Rio Ferdinand makes controversial claim during Champions League semi-final between Milan and Inter

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand made a controversial claim during the UEFA Champions League semi-final's first leg clash between AC Milan and Inter Milan. Ferdinand claimed that Lautaro Martinez should have been awarded a penalty in the first half of the game.

When Martinez was down inside the area, the referee decided to award a penalty, only for VAR to revoke the decision. Despite seeing the replay, Ferdinand stands firm in his belief that it should have a spot kick for the Nerazzurri. He wrote on Twitter:

"Still think it’s a penalty…"

Ferdinand's fellow pundit Steve McManaman was also adamant that it was a penalty for Inter. Steven Gerrard, meanwhile, said this on the incident (via Daily Mail):

"You are allowed to have contact in the box. If you listen to what Peter [Walton] says, it should have stood, but I think they stitch the referee up by sending him to the screen. I think he thinks the contact is not enough for that reaction."

Inter, though, managed to earn a 2-0 win in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Edin Dzeko opened the scoring in the eighth minute before Henrikh Mkhitaryan added another in the 11th minute of the match.

Despite having the majority of the possession, Milan managed only two shots on target. They will need to be better to beat Inter in the second leg. Rafael Leao's possible return should be a massive boost for Stefano Pioli's side.

The Portuguese missed the first leg after sustaining a thigh injury against Lazio this past weekend. The 23-year-old has been pivotal for the Rossoneri this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 13 assists in 44 matches across competitions.

Lautaro Martinez had a great game in the Champions League semi-final first leg

Lautaro Martinez in action during the first leg of the semi-final

Lautaro Martinez has been a crucial player for Inter this season, scoring 23 goals and providing 10 assists in 49 matches across competitions. The Argentine was once again important in the UEFA Champions League first leg semi-finals.

Before being replaced by Joaquin Correa in the 78th minute, Martinez managed three key passes, completed one cross, and won six ground duels. Overall, it was a laborious performance from the Argentine.

Martinez's form would be crucial for Simone Inzaghi's side as they look to qualify for the final of the competition for the first time since 2009-10. Fans will watch in anticipation as the second Milan derby takes place in a week.

