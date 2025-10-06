Rio Ferdinand makes stance clear when asked who is better among Arsenal ace Declan Rice and Chelsea star Moises Caicedo

Rio Ferdinand was asked to choose whether Arsenal star Declan Rice or Chelsea man Moises Caicedo is the best midfielder in the Premier League. The Englishman made his stance clear on the Rice vs Caicedo debate by stating that they both have similarities, but also very different attributes. Hence, Ferdinand is of the opinion that he would choose a player depending on what role they are fulfilling for the team.

Ad

The former Manchester United defender admitted that Rice is better equipped to play in a more advanced role, whereas Caicedo's first instinct is to thwart the attacks from opponents.

Speaking on 'Rio Ferdinand Presents' about both Rice and Caicedo, Ferdinand claimed that he wanted Manchester United to sign the two players available.

He stated:

“I think that they have a lot of similarities in their game. Declan, if you let him off the leash, he’ll give you more going forward. But Caicedo, defensively, he smells danger quicker and better, that’s more of his make up. I don’t think there’s much between them [at the moment], if I’m being honest. I’d be happy to have either one of them. Both of them, when they were on the market to be sold, I was screaming for Manchester United to buy them."

Ad

Trending

Ferdinand can't help but think what a massive impact either Caicedo or Rice could have brought to Manchester United, if the Red Devils had signed him.

He added:

“I saw the value in Caicedo, I thought he would have been magnificent for Manchester United. Declan would have also been a ridiculous signing as well. It depends on what position you’re going to play them in. If you’re going to play a holding midfielder, I’d probably say Caicedo. But if you’re going to say as a no.8, I would say Declan. You let Declan go forward, he scores more goals than Caicedo all day long."

Ad

Both Rice and Caicedo scored in the Premier League last weekend as Arsenal beat West Ham 2-0, while Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-1.

Arsenal and Chelsea set for tricky away games when Premier League returns after international break

The battle lines will once again be redrawn when the clubs return to action in the Premier League after the international break. Arsenal and Chelsea are buoyed by the wins they registered over West Ham and Liverpool, respectively, on Saturday.

Ad

That win helped Arsenal (16) climb to the top of the table while Chelsea are in close pursuit of the Gunners, after having secured 11 points from seven games.

If Arsenal fail to beat Fulham and Chelsea get the win over Forest, these teams would only be separated by two points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nived Zenith Nived is a football media professional with experience in creating content for various online media platforms.



Notably, his major contributions have come at Sportskeeda Football and K League United, the official English content providers of the K League.



The Kochi-based writer has a penchant for Indian football too, having previously worked in close quarters with Aizawl FC and Kerala Blasters. Know More