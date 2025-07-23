Rio Ferdinand and Michael Carrick name the one player from current Manchester United squad that would've fit in Sir Alex Ferguson's teams

Manchester United legends Rio Ferdinand and Michael Carrick believe that Bruno Fernandes would have fit into Sir Alex Ferguson's teams. The Portuguese midfielder joined the Red Devils from Sporting in January 2020 and has arguably been the best signing of the past decade.
Speaking to his former teammate on Rio Ferdinand Presents, Carrick was full of praise for the current Manchester United skipper.
“I like Bruno. I worked with him under Ole, and he was fantastic, and he’s really desperate to do well. That’s a really positive thing, and then sometimes he can overdo it, and it’s just such a fine balance. But his attitude, plays every game and never misses training, and he’s there all the time. He’s been the main man, the talisman for some time, and when there are moments or something that’s needed, Bruno’s been the one to step up," said Carrick.
He continued:
“It’s not just the football on the pitch; there’s a whole other world out there that you’ve got to buy into. There’s a responsibility in terms of behaviour and how you act. That was certainly from when I came through the door. That was almost thrown upon you that you had no choice but either deal with it or, if you don’t, then see you later. Bruno’s the type that he embraced all that straight away.”
Ferdinand added that Bruno Fernandes would have walked into Sir Alex Ferguson's teams.
“He seems like the type who would probably have fit in during our generation, in our team, ability-wise, definitely, I think, and also he’d buy into what we were trying to achieve,” said Ferdinand.
Carrick responded:
“Yeah, he’s a very similar type to that.”
Bruno Fernandes has scored 98 goals and set up 86 more from 290 games across competition for Manchester United.
How many trophies has Bruno Fernandes won with Manchester United so far?
Bruno Fernandes won the EFL Cup with Manchester United in the 2022-23 season. In the following campaign, the 30-year-old lifted the FA Cup with the Red Devils.
The Portuguese ace also finished runner-up in the Europa League in the 2020-21 and the 2024-25 seasons. Manchester United reached the final of the FA Cup in the 2022-23 season as well, but were defeated by Manchester City. Interestingly, Bruno Fernandes has won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award a record four times, the most alongside David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo.