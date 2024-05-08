Rio Ferdinand mocked by ex-Aston Villa star after Manchester United suffer 4-0 loss at Crystal Palace

Former Aston Villa defender Ahmed Elmohamady took a cheeky dig at Rio Ferdinand after Manchester United's 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace. He quote-tweeted the Red Devils legend's tweet about Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz's celebration to take a dig.

Taking on X (formerly Twitter), Elmohamady sent a "You ok big man?" post right after Crystal Palace thrashed Manchester United 4-0.

Elmohamady was delighted with the result as it confirmed that his former side would finish at least four points ahead of the Red Devils even if they lost their remaining two games.

Ferdinand had mocked Luiz earlier this season after he celebrated in front of Andre Onana following his side's equalizer against the Red Devils. However, Erik ten Hag's side went on to win the game 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Scott McTominay.

Manchester United's loss to Crystal Palace is the "final nail in the coffin," claims Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes believes that Erik ten Hag's time at Manchester United is coming to an end. He said the recent mauling against Palace felt like the Red Devils' 4-1 defeat to Watford in 2021 which led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking.

He said on the Premier League production:

"Tonight felt like the final nail in the coffin. There was a lack of know-how from the team, a lack of effort which is the big disappointing thing. Going to a team like Crystal Palace... don't get me wrong, they're doing well, but whatever situation United are in, they shouldn't be going there and losing 4-0, it felt like the end. If it is the end, I'm not sure, because what's out there at the minute? I've felt he might get another year and work for a club that has calmed down a little bit by the new owners."

He added:

"It just doesn't feel like it now. Who's there to replace him? Now with Thomas Tuchel saying he's leaving Bayern Munich, it doesn't create a bigger problem for him [Ten Hag] because they are there to see. But it feels like he's on borrowed time and it feels like the end. I remember Ole Gunnar Solskjaer losing at Watford away, and it felt very similar to me - it felt like the end."

Manchester United are eighth in the Premier League table currently, behind Chelsea on goal difference.