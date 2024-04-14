Rio Ferdinand names 3 games Liverpool will drop points in, picks Premier League title winner

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand reckons Liverpool will drop points in three of their remaining seven Premier League games and lose out on the title.

At the time of writing, the Reds are third in the standings, two points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand. Arsenal are second, level on points and games played with the Merseysiders but ahead on goal difference. The title race appears set to go down to the wire.

Speaking on TNT Sports, though, Rio Ferdinand has backed Manchester City to win the title again. He believes they will win five of their remaining six games and draw 2-2 at Tottenham Hotspur to end up on 89 points in total.

For Liverpool, Ferdinand has predicted that they will stumble in three of their remaining four away fixtures. He backed them to draw 1-1 at Fulham, Everton and Aston Villa. He believes they will win their remaining games and end up with 86 points, as he said:

"This is where I think it gets sticky for Liverpool—three away games on the bounce. Tottenham can decide this whole run-in. They’re playing all three teams. They have a big say, Spurs."

Ferdinand also predicted Arsenal to win five of their remaining seven games, losing 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur and 3-2 at Manchester United.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City's run-in

The Reds are set to host Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday, April 14 while Arsenal will host Aston Villa. Manchester City beat Luton Town 5-1 at home on Saturday.

Liverpool will face Fulham (A), Everton (A), and West Ham United (A) in the Premier League after Sunday's clash. They will then host Tottenham before facing Aston Villa (A) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (H). They are also active in the UEFA Europa League, where they lost 3-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final clash against Atalanta at home.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will face Wolves (A), Chelsea (H), and Tottenham (A) in their next three league games after Aston Villa. They will then face Bournemouth (H), Manchester United (A) and Everton (H). They are also active in the Champions League, having drawn 2-2 against Bayern Munich in the quarter-final first-leg at home.

Manchester City will face Brighton & Hove Albion (A), Nottingham Forest (A) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) in their next three league games. They will then clash against Fulham (A), Tottenham (A) and West Ham (H).

City drew 3-3 in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash against Real Madrid away. They are also active in the FA Cup are will face Chelsea in the semi-finals on April 20.

