Rio Ferdinand names 3 Manchester United players that played well despite 3-1 loss to Manchester City

Rio Ferdinand has named three Manchester United players who played well despite the 3-1 loss to Manchester City in the Manchester derby on Sunday (March 3). The former Red Devils centre-back believes that the trio of Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, and Andre Onana stood out even though the team's overall wasn't good enough.

Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane, and Andre Onana were all included as Erik ten Hag unveiled Manchester United's starting line-up for the Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. In the face of their team's poor outing, the trio still made their mark.

Evans put in a solid performance, forming a decent partnership at the heart of the defense with Varane, who read the game well and came up with some vital clearances. Onana, meanwhile, put in a calm effort in goal and there was nothing he could've done to stop any of the three goals the team conceded.

After watching Erik ten Hag's men's performance at the Etihad Stadium, Rio Ferdinand has praised the effort of the three players. The former Red Devils captain believes that the trio were United's best players in the encounter.

“Jonny Evans’ performance, Varane’s performance, Onana’s performance, those three, even though we still conceded three goals today, the two centre-backs and the goalkeeper, I thought for large parts, were our best players,” the Englishman said (via HITC).

Following today's setback, Manchester United will be looking to bounce back when they return to action in the Premier League this weekend. They're scheduled to go toe-to-toe with Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday, March 9. It remains to be seen if they'll get the better of the Toffees.

Manchester United to sanctions sale of two loanees in the summer

Manchester United are looking to part ways with two of their players who are currently on loan at other clubs. That's according to a report from Football Insider which claims that the Red Devils are set to sanction the exit of Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho.

The story mentions that United are eager to comply with Financial Fair Play rules, which could limit their spending allowance when the transfer window reopens in the summer. Parting ways with the two players, however, can get them the cash they need to strengthen their squad.

Mason Greenwood is currently on loan at Getafe after he was exiled from the United squad due to allegations of domestic abuse last year. Jadon Sancho is on loan at his former club Borussia Dortmund.

