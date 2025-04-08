Rio Ferdinand names 4 players Manchester United should look to sign in the summer

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has named four players who head coach Ruben Amorim needs to sign to improve the team. The first of these players is Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace, who would slot next to Manuel Ugarte in defensive midfield.

However, the Englishman will cost a fair bit, with his contract at Selhurst Park expiring in the summer of 2029. Ferdinand said on his podcast (via Daily Mail):

"I want a centre midfielder to play alongside [Manuel] Ugarte, that player needs to be able to take the ball and transfer it through to Bruno [Fernandes] and the strikers. And you know who I'd go for? Adam Wharton."

Next up, the former Red Devils defender went with Napoli loanee Victor Osimhen. He added about the Nigeria international:

"We need [Victor] Osimhen. We need experience. We need someone who knows how to score. We need someone who can come and show these young strikers at Man United how to do it."

As for the third player, Ferdinand reckons Manchester United need to go after Wolverhampton Wanderers' attacker Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian has netted 15 times and provided four assists across competitions this season in 29 matches.

"Another one I'd go and buy is Cunha. He's made it clear that he wants to leave so I'd go and get Cunha", Ferdinand said.

Lastly, Ferdinand wants to see Jeremie Frimpong at Old Trafford. He added about the right wing-back:

"You know who else I'd go and get? [Jeremie] Frimpong at right wing back."

This may not be an easy move, with Liverpool also said to be interested in the Bayer Leverkusen star. Moreover, he won't be cheap, with a contract that runs until 2028.

Manchester United willing to sell Alejandro Garnacho for reduced price this summer- Reports

With several incoming targetted this summer, it looks like Manchester United will have to let go of a few players to stay intact with PSR regulations. A report from Italian outlet Il Mattino states that the Red Devils are willing to sell Alejandro Garnacho in the summer (via FourFourTwo).

More importantly, the Red Devils have seemingly reduced their valuation and are willing to accept offers of around €45 million. Napoli has been suggested as a possible destination, with the Italian side linked with the player in January as well.

On that occasion, the two failed to agree on a fee, but that may not be the case this time around. This season, Garnacho has made 47 appearances across competitions for Manchester United, bagging nine goals and eight assists.

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More