Rio Ferdinand names best value for money signing this summer after Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United spend big

Pundit Rio Ferdinand has delivered his verdict on the signing of the summer transfer window after heavy spending from Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United. All four Premier League giants had significant outlays as they looked to bolster their squads ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Ad

Manchester United legend Ferdinand spoke on his YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Reacts, naming Chelsea star Joao Pedro as the best value for money signing. He pointed to the versatility of the Brazil international as a major reason for his opinion, praising him as a good addition.

“I think Joao Pedro is going to be the best value [for money signing in the Premier League this summer.] He’s a great addition to the Chelsea squad because he can play centre-forward, can play as a 10. A very good addition.”

Ad

Trending

The Blues beat competition from fellow UEFA Champions League campaigners Newcastle United to sign Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion for around £60 million in July. The 23-year-old scored three goals to help them to win the FIFA Club World Cup and has made an immediate impression in the Premier League, as well. He has scored two goals and provided two assists in three league appearances for Enzo Maresca's side and is looking every bit like money well spent.

Ad

Arsenal also added quality to their attack by signing Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, and Noni Madueke. They also signed the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Piero Hincapie.

Liverpool broke the British transfer record twice to sign Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, and also signed Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez. Manchester United signed Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, and goalkeeper Senne Lammens, as well.

Ad

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal contribute to record PL summer spending - Reports

The summer of 2025 has seen the Premier League clubs reach a new high in their summer spending as they prepare for the 2025-26 season. According to finance company Deloitte (via ESPN), the spending from clubs in England's top-flight alone topped £3 billion, an amount that dwarfed the spending from other leagues.

Ad

The previous record amount spent by English clubs in a summer was £2.36 billion in the summer of 2023, almost £700 million less than the amount spent this summer. The league's big six teams contributed considerably to this total, with newly-promoted sides also contributing to the heavy spending.

Liverpool spent over £400 million on new players, breaking the league's transfer record twice. Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United all spent more than £200 million each, as did Newcastle United. Liverpool and Arsenal were the best teams in the league last season, and they spared no cost in adding more quality to their squad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More