Rio Ferdinand names one Man City player that Manchester United have to stop if they're to stand any chance of winning FA Cup

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has named Rodri as the one Manchester City player who his former side will need to keep quiet in their FA Cup final.

The two Manchester clubs will clash in the first-ever Manchester derby in an FA Cup final on June 3 at Wembley. City head into the encounter as favorites after winning the Premier League title.

Manchester United have won silverware themselves by lifting the Carabao Cup in February. However, Erik ten Hag's side have a massive task in trying to get the better of the Cityzens. Ferdinand thinks that dealing with Rodri will be key in any chances the Red Devils have in beating their neighbors. He advised Ten Hag to play Bruno Fernandes on the Spanish midfielder, telling his Vibe with FIVE podcast:

"I think I would play Bruno on Rodri. Everything great about this City team, a lot of it comes through him. I want someone on him who can just buzz around him but when we get the ball run off him."

Ferdinand went on to detail the plan he would have in place to get the better of City. He suggests that taking Rodri out of possession will create gaps for Manchester United attackers to exploit:

"He (Rodri) is so integral to what they do so stop him getting on the ball, allow John Stones to come out and create holes for the front three to run into. I would want to keep Rodri quiet."

The Red Devils icon added:

"I would entice one of the back four to keep coming out with the ball, which has been Stones recently, and I would let him come as far as he wants when you have people like Rashford and Sancho to run into those big gaps."

Rodri has been in sensational form for City this season, scoring three goals and providing seven assists in 54 games across competitions. However, keeping the Spaniard quiet may not be enough for Ten Hag's side amid Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland's devastating form.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says Harry Maguire has decision to make over future

Harry Maguire has endured a difficult season.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire's future at the club is in doubt amid his lack of game time this season. Ten Hag's signing of Lisandro Martinez last summer saw the English defender spend the majority of the campaign as a substitute.

Maguire, 29, started 16 of 31 games across competitions and he has been regularly linked with a departure. Ten Hag has commented on the Englishman's situation at Old Trafford. He admits that the Red Devils skipper will need to make a decision regarding his future, telling the Times:

“Let’s say I’m happy he’s here and when we needed him he did his job. But it’s also a decision he has to make. No one would be happy with this situation – he is not as well."

Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City in 2019 for £80 million. He is the world's most expensive defender and the price tag has come with a ton of criticism. He has two years left on his contract with Ten Hag's side.

