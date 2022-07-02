Rio Ferdinand includes Sadio Mane and names the top 5 African players to have played in the Premier League 

Rio Ferdinand has picked Sadio Mane as one of the top five African players in Premier League history. The Manchester United legend has named the former Liverpool star alongside Didier Drogba, Mohamed Salah, Yaya Toure, and Michael Essien.

Ferdinand's YouTube channel, FIVE, discussed the top five African players in Premier League history last month. Ferdinand named his list, but in no particular order. He tweeted:

"I'm going...In no particular order; Drogba, Salah, Mane, Yaya Toure, Essien...Raaaaaa this is hard yenoooo. [Riyad] Mahrez won some trophies. I loved Jay-Jay [Okocha] also… mad player."

Drogba

Salah

Mane

Yaya Toure

Essien



Sadio Mane was a key figure at Liverpool since joining them from Southampton in the summer of 2016. He left the Premier League club for Bayern Munich last month for a reported £35 million fee.

Rio Ferdinand on former Premier League star Mane

Rio Ferdinand has spoken about Sadio Mane before and claimed that the Senegal star is a nightmare for defenders to play against. He added that the former Liverpool star has everything in his locker, including strength and pace.

While speaking on BT Sport after Liverpool's 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last season, he said (via Metro):

"Mane is just a nightmare for a defender to play against, awful.. 'He's got everything in his locker. He can out-strength you, out-pace you. He's got guile, quick feet, he's got it all. I love watching him."

Liverpool FC @LFC Mane’s scoring, all around us…



Take a look back on Sadio’s top moments as a Red! Mane’s scoring, all around us…Take a look back on Sadio’s topmoments as a Red! 🎶 Mane’s scoring, all around us…🎶Take a look back on Sadio’s top 1️⃣0️⃣ moments as a Red! https://t.co/Q197GCMWmo

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch was also in the studio and spoke highly of Mane. He said:

"Mane for this goal is special. Strength, awareness, ability and I'll be honest with you I'm not sure if it's a shot or a cross but because it's Trent I feel like you have to give him the benefit of the doubt because he's got that in his locker. We did feel it was a shot but a great reaction from Mane."

Mane spent six seasons at Anfield, scoring 120 goals in 269 matches. He formed a formidable partnership with Salah and Roberto Firmino and guided Liverpool to six trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League.

