Rio Ferdinand names the only way Jadon Sancho will return to Manchester United after loan spell

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has light on how the on-loan United attacker Jadon Sancho could be back at his parent club. The Englishman is on loan at Borussia Dortmund, joining them in January for the rest of the season.

Sancho, 24, had a public bust-up with United boss Erik ten Hag early in the season. The boss accused him of poor attitude in training, but Sancho claimed that he was being made a scapegoat.

With Sancho refusing to apologise for his conduct, he was frozen out of the first-team environment and loaned out to his former club BvB in the winter. In the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg with PSG, Sancho delivered an outstanding performance.

He didn't register a goal contribution but made a number of tackles and topped a few other categories as well. However, his Old Trafford future remains bleak, as per Ferdinand, who explained who Sancho could have a future at the club (TNT Sports via Metro) only if Ten Hag is gone:

"I think the only way he goes back to Manchester United is if Erik ten Hag isn’t there. I don’t think they can undermine the manager and let a player not apologise and then bring him back.

"I don’t think they’ll undermine the manager in that way. I think Ten Hag needs to be gone and out of the building for Jadon Sancho to come back.’

Ferdinand concluded:

"If he follows it up with a lacklustre performance, I think that answers a lot of the questions, but if he performs again, there will be people asking questions behind the scenes about his future."

Ten Hag's future is in doubt after United slumped to eighth in the standings following a 4-0 loss at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday (May 6).

How has Jadon Sancho fared at Manchester United?

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has had a largely spell at Manchester United since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021.

In 82 appearances across competitions, he has bagged 12 goals and six assists. This season, he made just three appearances - all in the league and off the bench - before the incident with Ten Hag plunged his Old Trafford future into doubt.

Most of Sancho's goal contributions - nine goals and six assists - have come in 55 games in the Premier League. United are eighth in the standings after 35 games, with 54 points.