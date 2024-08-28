Rio Ferdinand offers opinion on Manchester United and Chelsea swap deal involving Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling

Rio Ferdinand has shared his take on the rumored swap deal between Chelsea and Manchester United involving Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho. Reports suggest the Blues are looking to conclude a deal to sign Sancho.

Sterling could move the other way as part of a possible swap deal. Sancho is not in Erik ten Hag's plans at Manchester United and Sterling faces the same issue under Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

Ferdinand thinks a potential deal could be helpful for both players as well as both teams. Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, the United legend said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Things haven’t worked out for Raheem Sterling at Chelsea. If Sancho goes the other way, I think it works for both. I think they need a new chapter written in their careers, and I think it would work for both players.”

Raheem Sterling is not in Maresca's plans and the Blues have also signed Pedro Neto and Joao Felix. They have Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke on the team as well. Sterling looks set to remain on the sidelines at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old, though, is massively experienced in English football, having played for Liverpool, Manchester City, and the Blues. Sterling has made 81 appearances for the west Londoners, scoring 19 goals and providing 12 assists.

Sancho, meanwhile, missed out on United's squad for the opening two Premier League games. The winger has reportedly asked to leave and apart from the Blues, Juventus have also been shown interest in signing the former Borussia Dortmund star.

European giants pip Chelsea in pursuit of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho: Reports

Chelsea look set to miss out on Jadon Sancho with Juventus reportedly agreeing a loan move for the Manchester United winger. Journalist Fabrice Hawkins reports Juve have agreed on a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Hawkins further reported that the player is keen to move. A transfer to the Serie A giants would hand Sancho the chance to revive his career. Hawkins wrote on X:

"BREAKING Agreement between Manchester United and Juventus for Jadon Sancho. Loan + obligation to buy. The player keen to the move."

Juventus have started a new era under Thiago Motta. The former midfielder is already making changes to the usual Juve philosophy. The Old Lady are playing more attacking football under Motta and a player like Sancho could benefit in that system. Motta is known for making players fulfill their potential.

