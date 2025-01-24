Rio Ferdinand offers opinion on Manchester United talent Toby Collyer after watching him in action against Rangers

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Toby Collyer following his fine performance in his side's recent 2-1 UEFA Europa League win over Rangers at Old Trafford.

Earlier this Thursday (January 23), Collyer made his second start for Ruben Amorim's team in the win against Rangers. The 21-year-old midfielder played alongside Christian Eriksen in the head coach's 3-4-2-1 setup.

Collyer, who left Brighton & Hove Albion's academy to join his team in March 2022, completed 48 of his 51 passes earlier this Thursday. He also won three of his seven overall duels in the tie against the Scottish giants.

After the Europa League contest, Ferdinand told TNT Sports (h/t Metro):

"He's done the simple things well, got to people, worked very hard. A good night's work for him, first European game – well done."

Collyer, who has a deal until June 2027 at Manchester United, has featured in seven matches across all competitions for his team this season. He has racked up 340 minutes of first-team action for his club so far.

Speaking to MUTV, Bruno Fernandes also hailed Collyer for his display:

"Toby is a great kid, he's a great example of a professional. He's a great example of someone who comes from the academy and knows his place, knows how much he wants to get into the positions of other players where they are. He trains very well every week, he trains at the maximum level every time."

Fernandes, who scored the late winner against Rangers, concluded:

"He's a really good kid who wants to learn. He's eager to learn, he's eager to listen. He has big, big qualities – he's aggressive off the ball, he's aggressive running with the ball, he's class in tight spaces. This is just the first few games that he's getting in, he's just going to get better."

Chelsea keen to sign Manchester United star

According to Spanish news outlet Fichajes.net, Chelsea have tabled a first formal bid to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho. They are optimistic that the Argentine would personally push for a move away from his current club, who have set a price tag of over £59 million.

Garnacho, 20, has established himself as a vital squad member for Manchester United since his senior debut in April 2022. He has scored 23 goals and provided 14 assists in 119 outings in all competitions for his side.

Should Garnacho depart Manchester United and join Chelsea in the future, he could prove to be an excellent arrival. He would offer healthy competition to the likes of Jadon Sancho, Noni Madueke, and Pedro Neto.

