Rio Ferdinand picks between Manchester City's Jeremy Doku and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has picked between Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and Manchester City's summer signing Jeremy Doku. Ferdinand acknowledged the Gunners winger's incredible level but reckoned that he'd rather watch City's new boy, Doku, in action.

It's worth noting that Bukayo Saka and Jeremy Doku had outings to be proud of in the Premier League at the weekend. The England forward provided a vital assist in the Gunners' hard-fought 1-0 win at Brentford.

Meanwhile, his Belgian counterpart kept Trent Alexander-Arnold on his toes throughout Manchester City's 1-1 draw at home to Liverpool.

Ferdinand snubbed Saka in favour of Doku, though. The Englishman said that the Manchester City winger is in better form, adding that he'd watch him play over any winger in the Premier League at the moment.

“Form-wise, you have to go with Doku, Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel in quotes conveyed by TBR Football.

“He is opening teams up. That’s the quietest I’ve seen Saka this season against Brentford, but the two moments, one was a goal, one was a disallowed goal by VAR, came from Saka. He’s now not having to beat people. Give him a bit too much space, he’s putting the ball on a six-pence for people. Saka’s top level.

“But Doku, I’m paying to watch Doku before any winger in the league right now,” the Manchester United legend added.

Comparing Jeremy Doku's Manchester City stats with Bukayo Saka's for Arsenal

Jeremy Doku has taken his game to a new level since joining Manchester City from Stade Rennes in a deal worth €60 million in the summer. The Belgian has won many admirers in the Premier League with his electrifying dribbles and flashy skills down the flank.

He has made appearances for the Cityzens across all fronts, recording three goals and six assists. That includes two goals and five assists in 10 Premier League games as well as a goal and an assist in four UEFA Champions League outings.

Bukayo Saka, meanwhile, continues to be a pivotal figure in Mikel Arteta's set-up at Arsenal. The Englishman has bagged six goals and nine assists across all fronts.

Four of those goals along with five assists have come in the Premier League, while the remaining two goals and three assists have come in the Champions League.