Rio Ferdinand predicts the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League finalists

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand predicted an all-English final in this season's UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City take on Real Madrid in the first semi-final later this month followed by Liverpool against Villarreal.

The two Spanish teams are also in the running for an all-Spanish final but Ferdinand feels it will go the other way.

Speaking of City's encounter with Los Blancos on BT Sport, he said:

“I think City go through by two goals."

The sides last clashed in the last-16 of the 2019-20 season when the Sky Blues won both legs 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals 4-2 on aggregate.

Although Los Blancos are a much better side now, Pep Guardiola's troops still look better on paper.

They're yet to concede a goal in the knockout stages whereas Real Madrid have shipped in six times in their last four Champions League games.

A repeat of their result from two years ago is likely and Ferdinand tips Liverpool to prevail in the other fixture.

Villarreal won't be an easy side to face, considering their phenomenal record in the competition this season.

They've beaten Atalanta, Juventus and Bayern Munich to reach here, but their lack of experience at this stage could hurt them, according to Ferdinand:

“I feel Liverpool are a well-oiled machine.

“They know how to get through these situations. They have been here time and time again in recent years. Liverpool have the experience, they have the firepower and they will be too strong for Villarreal over two legs.”

The first leg of both semi finals (April 27 and 28) will be in England followed by the decider a week later in Madrid and Villarreal.

Potential Champions League final between Liverpool and Manchester City could be decided on injuries

If City and Liverpool indeed reach the Champions League final, Ferdinand believes it could be decided by the physical condition of the team.

The Sky Blues saw Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne both go off injured against Atletico Madrid and they are now doubtful for the semi-finals.

FourFourTwo @FourFourTwo We were expecting an all-English final… and it could be an all-Spanish final We were expecting an all-English final… and it could be an all-Spanish final https://t.co/oJ2itllTIf

Given the hectic fixture list ahead of them, Liverpool could also face problems going forward.

Ferdinand added:

“It will depend how they get there. What shape is their squad in physically. We don’t know if Walker and De Bruyne will be fit. Are the Liverpool players all going to be fit like they are at the moment?

“How they both get there for that final game of the season would determine my thinking.”

Edited by Ashwin