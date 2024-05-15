Rio Ferdinand responds with savage reply after Douglas Luiz aims dig at him following Champions League qualification with Aston Villa

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand provided a savage response to Douglas Luiz's X post (formerly Twitter) after Aston Villa secured Champions League qualification.

With Tottenham Hotspur losing 2-0 to Manchester City on Tuesday (May 14), the Villans will surely finish in the top four despite the results on the final day of the campaign.

Luiz came under fire for his celebration after scoring in Aston Villa's 2-1 defeat to the Red Devils on February 11. The Brazilian seemed to shimmy his shoulders in front of Andre Onana following an equaliser on the night.

Reacting to the midfielder's celebration, Ferdinand wrote at the time, along with three laughing and a crying emoji:

"U ok @dgofficial"

Hitting back after Aston Villa ensured Champions League football, Luiz wrote on his X account:

"I just came here to find out if @rioferdy5 is okay?"

Replying to the 26-year-old's post, Rio Ferdinand, who has won the Champions League, posted an image of him holding the honor and commented:

"Congrats @dgoficial... Champions League football thoroughly deserved next season."

Expand Tweet

Luiz has been a crucial part of Unai Emery's team, who are five points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur heading into the final day of the season. The Brazilian has made 34 appearances in the English top-flight this campaign, bagging nine goals and five assists from a deep-lying midfield position.

Luiz and Co. play their final match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday (May 19).

How Douglas Luiz responded to Rio Ferdinand's comments after Aston Villa's loss to Manchester United in February

Douglas Luiz

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz provided a rather cheeky response when asked if he was okay by Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand in February this year.

After pulling out a playful celebration against the Red Devils in the 2-1 defeat, Luiz claimed it was carnival time in Brazil. Responding to Ferdinand's comments at the time, the midfielder wrote on X:

"I'm good thanks. It's just carnival time in Brazil."

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for Luiz, his goal failed to earn Aston Villa any points that night, as Scott McTominay scored an 86th-minute winner. Since then, Manchester United have failed to impress and are now in eighth place with two games remaining.

They are only three points behind Newcastle United, who sit sixth, having played the same number of matches as the Manchester outfit.