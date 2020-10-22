Rio Ferdinand reveals that confidence is back in the Manchester United dressing room

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand recently revealed on BT Sport that confidence has returned to the Old Trafford dressing room.

Speaking after the club's 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the first group stage fixture of the Champions League, the former defender was full of praise for the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-led outfit.

"There are moments in a season that can kick-start your season. If you get a good performance in a big game, this[the win over PSG] was that.

"You hear the noises coming out of Old Trafford at the moment - they’re saying the team are playing together now, there’s an understanding, the character is back, the confidence is coming back.

"This was a very, very good performance. It was solid, it was efficient, the players that he trusted were in there and they ended up delivering on the night. Marcus Rashford seems to love Paris, two match-winners when he’s been there."

Manchester United did not enjoy a good start to the season

Ranging from a number of off-field issues to insipid performances on it, Manchester United have not enjoyed the best of starts to the season.

Club captain Harry Maguire's ordeal in Greece during the season break saw him return a shell of his former self, devoid of confidence and prone to errors.

Star player Paul Pogba contracted Covid-19 and - like the rest of the squad - wasn't match fit in time for the 2020-21 season kickoff. Wonderkid Mason Greenwood's conduct and discipline has also come under the scanner.

Not to mention the wall of negativity that came crashing down on the club following a toothless display in the transfer window.

Consequently, Manchester United's performances and results suffered on the pitch. They sustained a 3-1 opening day reverse to Crystal Palace and a 6-1 trashing at the hands of Jose Mourinho's Tottenham not long after.

However, the tide began to turn following that game with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men conjuring a late flurry of goals to see off Newcastle 4-1 over the weekend.

They then traveled to Paris and put on a spirited and effective display against PSG, besting the French team at home in the Champions League.