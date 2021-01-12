Rio Ferdinand reveals who Declan Rice will pick between Chelsea and Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand is of the opinion that Declan Rice will pick Chelsea over Manchester United if given a choice. The West Ham United star is a target for the two Premier League giants and could spark a bidding war.

Declan Rice has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium following some solid performances for West Ham United this season. David Moyes has also handed the midfielder the captaincy with Mark Nobel sitting on the bench more often than not.

Rio Ferdinand was talking on his YouTube channel FIVE when he spoke about the 21-year-old.

The Manchester United legend claims that Declan Rice is unlikely to move away from the London Stadium this month, and will be at the club until the summer transfer window opens. Ferdinand said:

"I don't think he (Declan Rice) goes this window, I think he stays there for the remainder of the season. I don't think he's the kind of kid who is going to push to leave right now. If it happens, it will be between the clubs. I don't think he's going to be the person that instigates it. I think he's quite a laid-back kid in that sense but he's a driven kid. He's someone who wants to achieve, better himself and improve."

"He's like a sponge, he asks questions when you speak to him: 'What was it like in your time?' He reminds me of myself in that respect. He asks questions like, 'What was he like, training with him?' and he wants to know everything because he wants to better himself and you can't fault a kid like that. Good luck to him. I think it's inevitable he will go but I think – if I'm being realistic – he will go in the summer and I think it would be to Chelsea if he had his wish."

Chelsea and Manchester United will have to pay £50 million for Declan Rice

Rio Ferdinand believes that West Ham United would be willing to sell their prized asset this summer.

However, he said that their asking price of £70 million for Declan Rice would be too much at the moment due to COVID-19 issues. Ferdinand thinks that a deal could be struck for around £50 million.

"I think West Ham would be looking to get as much as they can,’ Ferdinand said. ‘I think with the COVID-19 situation, the price has to be altered again. West Ham would be looking for £70m plus without COVID but with COVID it will be around £50m or a bit lower than that maybe."