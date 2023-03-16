Rio Ferdinand reveals why Liverpool top target will reject a move to Anfield this summer

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has tipped Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to reject a move to Liverpool this summer.

The England international is currently one of the most coveted footballers and has been strongly linked with the Merseyside giants as well as Real Madrid. However, Ferdinand has claimed that Bellingham is more likely to opt for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu than to Anfield.

He has insisted that Jurgen Klopp's side finishing outside the UEFA Champions League places would make the midfielder's job even more straightforward. Ferdinand said, as quoted by the Echo:

“I just think, if he [Bellingham] watches that tonight, he's sitting there thinking: ‘If Real Madrid are in for me and Liverpool, there's only one place I can go’ – and they [Liverpool] don't finish in the Champions League as well maybe.”

Ferdinand has also highlighted that Bellingham's chances of winning trophies will be far greater if he joins the Spanish capital club. He added:

“As a player – nothing to do with my allegiances to United or Liverpool – you look at it cold and you go: ‘I see more trophies here [at Madrid]’.”

Klopp's side are now destined to finish the season trophyless following their 6-2 aggregate defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16.

The Reds had to overturn a 5-2 loss at Anfield at the home of the reigning European champions on Wednesday night (March 15). But they never seemed close enough and Karim Benzema's late strike meant Los Blancos won 1-0 in the second leg.

Liverpool are sixth in the Premier League table, six points off fourth place with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Bellingham has been excellent for Borussia Dortmund this season. He has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 33 games across competitions.

Jamie Carragher questions if Liverpool superstar will ever be good enough defensively

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has blasted Trent Alexander-Arnold for his poor defensive discipline and urged his former club to sign a right-back this summer.

Following the Reds' 1-0 loss against Real Madrid, the former England defender told CBS Sports (via Echo):

"That can’t continue, what’s happened this season with him and the number of times he has been lacking defensively. The problem they have got in that position is that they’ve never had real competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold and one of the reasons why is because he has been so good and you think ‘Who do you buy and how much do you spend for someone who is not really going to play every week?’"

Carragher explained that Alexander-Arnold needs competition and some help, saying:

"Liverpool are at the point where they have got to go and buy a right-back. It’s Jurgen Klopp decision in terms of how good that right-back is and how much he costs, but that lad needs serious competition."

He added:

"He has been playing for five years at the top level, with no rest, and has won absolutely everything and won more than I could ever dream of. I’m so proud of him - a local lad coming through the ranks - but he needs help."

Alexander-Arnold has not been at his usual best this season in attack either. He has registered three goals and three assists in 36 games across competitions.

