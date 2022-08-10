Rio Ferdinand says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could soon drop £30 million player from starting line-up 

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has opined that Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino might see himself being dropped from the starting XI. He stated that new signing Darwin Nunez is set to take over from the Brazilian at Anfield.

The Merseysiders signed Firmino from Hoffenheim in 2015 for around £30 million. He has since scored 98 goals and provided 74 assists in 329 matches for the Reds across all competitions.

However, his injury issues and dip in form saw Firmino make just 35 appearances last season across all competitions, registering 11 goals and five assists.

He was largely unimpactful in their opening game of the 2022-23 Premier League season against Fulham, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Nunez replaced him in the 51st minute and scored one goal and provided one assist to help the Reds secure a draw on his debut.

Liverpool FC @LFC Goals from Nunez and Salah saw us leave Craven Cottage with a point in our Premier League opener Goals from Nunez and Salah saw us leave Craven Cottage with a point in our Premier League opener ⚽️ https://t.co/I1FkNr7QHv

Ferdinand believes the Uruguayan will soon take over the starting spot from Firmino in Jurgen Klopp's side. On his Vibe with Five podcast, he said:

“Nunez came on and impacted the game and changed the game for Liverpool, without him they would’ve been struggling. It was more about his willingness to run in the channels, he was aggressive, he commanded the attention of the two centre-back’s immediately, whereas Firmino didn’t. So I think it’s going to be Nunez in that number 9 shirt.”

The Reds signed Nunez for a club-record £85 million this summer. They will hope he carries on his brilliant start to the season to help them win multiple titles.

Liverpool could include Roberto Firmino in a swap deal for midfield target

According to Calciomercato.net, the Reds are monitoring midfielder Marcelo Brozovic's situation at Inter Milan.The Nerazzurri could potentially have to sell the Croatian owing to financial restraints and if they do, Liverpool will be ready to pounce.

They could offer Roberto Firmino or Naby Keita to the Serie A side in a swap deal for the midfielder.

Brozovic, 29, has been a key part of the Inter midfield since joining them for Dinamo Zagreb in 2016. He has made 289 appearances for the Italian side, registering 28 goals and 37 assists.

Jurgen Klopp's side could look to sign a midfielder this summer with Thiago Alcantara suffering a hamstring injury against Fulham. Jordan Henderson and James Milner are also on the wrong side of 30 while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has frequent injury issues.

Liverpool have so far signed Darwin Nunez, right-back Calvin Ramsay and forward Fabio Carvalho this summer.

