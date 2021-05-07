Rio Ferdinand sees similarities between Chelsea star and Dimitar Berbatov

Rio Ferdinand has recently compared Chelsea's Kai Havertz to former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov.

Chelsea's attacking midfielder played a vital role in taking the Blues to their third Champions League final after defeating Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

Rio Ferdinand has said Havertz reminds him of his former teammate Berbatov in many ways. Speaking to BT Sport, Rio said:

“He reminds me of Berbatov, a player I played with at Manchester United. He’s got that lazy swagger at times and that nonchalance about him.

"The guy is just so smooth man. The game doesn’t quicken up around him. The game slows down to his pace, he gets things done."

Rio Ferdinand compares Kai Havertz to Dimitar Berbatov after bossing Real Madrid https://t.co/s4ggU8fTYe — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 6, 2021

"Havertz is going to grow into a really important player" - Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand also believes Kai Havertz will eventually become one of Chelsea's most important players in the future.

"I think he’s going to grow into a really important player, a player that showcases his talents in a way that not many others can," he said.

The 21-year old German was instrumental in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge earlier this week.

Havertz was directly involved in Chelsea's first goal. Havertz's shot hit the crossbar before his compatriot Timo Werner finished the move by scoring with his head to hand Chelsea the lead.

Kai Havertz was pulling the strings in the midfield against Real Madrid. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Despite Dimitar Berbatov being a striker, Rio Ferdinand believes he and Kai Havertz are similar to each other based on their respective styles of play. Berbatov always used to work in the shadows of Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez. However, he was still seen as a vital member of Manchester United.

Kai Havertz, on the other hand, is in a similar situation. Chelsea's Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante usually steal the headlines, but it was Kai Havertz who impressed against Real Madrid.

Kai Havertz joined Chelsea from Dimitar Berbatov's former side Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £71 million. After a slow start to life in West London, Havertz has shown his worth and potential in the last few games.

In the last two matches for Chelsea, Havertz has scored twice and assisted once, which has been his best run of form at the club since his arrival. Overall, Havertz has played 37 games in all competitions this season, scoring 7 goals and assisting a further 3 times.

If he continues his good form, he too can become a cult hero at Chelsea, similar to what Dimitar Berbatov was during his time at Manchester United.