Former Manchester United star slams two players for being 'invisible' in Sheffield United defeat 

Manchester United fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to bottom-placed Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The defeat saw the Mancunians fail to usurp rivals Manchester City at the summit of the table.

While a lot of players performed below expectations in the defeat, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has singled out two players who were particularly poor.

Speaking to BT Sport, the Red Devils legend said:

“They didn't have that zip about them. From minute one, really, there wasn't that cut and thrust we've seen from Manchester United. Credit to Sheffield United, Chris Wilder set them up very well."

“But United didn't ask the questions. Bruno Fernandes, who they've relied on so heavily in recent weeks, months, didn't get it going today. Paul Pogba was the same. Rashford and Martial were invisible, and didn't get on the end of anything and didn't create anything," added Ferdinand.

Can Manchester United still sustain a title charge after Sheffield loss?

Manchester United have been inconsistent this season.

Manchester United were the in-form team in the Premier League, having gone 13 games unbeaten before they hosted Sheffield. This good run led to United fans dreaming of a title charge, which had seemed unlikely a few weeks ago.

However, the defeat to the Blades was a reality check for the Red Devils and questions have been asked about the credibility of their title aspirations.

Manchester City are currently on a rampant run of form that has seen them win seven consecutive Premier League games, and in this form, they are undoubtedly favorites for the title.

Manchester United's inconsistencies have been well-documented and this inability to get the job done regularly could hamper their title chances. With almost half of the season left to play, there is still a lot of time for the Old Trafford outfit to turn things around.