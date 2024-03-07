Rio Ferdinand snubs Arsenal and Liverpool stars as he names his frontrunners for Premier League Player of the Season award

Rio Ferdinand has snubbed Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka while naming his top candidates for this term's Premier League Player of the Season award.

Salah was in excellent goalscoring form for the Merseysiders before his hamstring injury in January at AFCON. The Egypt international briefly returned to action in Liverpool's win over Brentford last month but was sidelined once again due to muscular problems.

He has racked up 19 goals and 10 assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for the Reds this term. Meanwhile, Saka has put on impressive performances for the Gunners, registering 16 goals and 15 assists across competitions so far.

While both have played instrumental roles in Arsenal and Liverpool's title charge this campaign, Ferdinand has given the nod to Manchester City's Phil Foden.

When asked whether Foden is the player of the season so far, the former Manchester United defender said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I would say yes. He is in that mix, definitely. When you think about Player of the Season, who else is there? No one is jumping off the page."

Ferdinand then claimed that Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins could be in the running as well. He added:

"Ollie Watkins maybe? I think this guy is top of the tree at the moment, but there is still a long way to go in the season and you have got to produce on the home straight. He’s used to it, he’s experienced enough and he’s in the driving seat for that trophy."

Foden has registered 40 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season, contributing 18 goals and 10 assists. Watkins, meanwhile, has 21 goals and 10 assists in 37 appearances for Villa across competitions.

"That’s the standard now" - Joleon Lescott explains why Arsenal are third favorites behind Liverpool and Man City in PL title race

Joleon Lescott believes Liverpool and Manchester City have the upper hand in this season's title race over Arsenal owing to their years of experience at the top of the table.

The Merseysiders and the Cityzens have forged a great rivalry over the years in the English top tier. While City have won five trophies in the last six seasons, Liverpool did end their 30-year wait for a league title and lost the championship by just one point on two occasions in that time.

Arsenal are relatively new entrants in the title race, having challenged Manchester City vehemently last season. The Gunners stayed at the top of the league for 248 days before slipping up in the final stretch of the campaign.

Lescott believes the north Londoners will follow suit this season as well. The former Manchester City defender told Premier League Productions (via TBR Football):

“I think it’s more important for Arsenal [experience]. That will be a factor for them. Liverpool have been there and they know what it takes to win. Obviously new members of the squad haven’t won the league but the Klopp factor, last season, Anfield is obviously an intimidating place regardless.

"So the experience for Arsenal will be a factor but for Liverpool and City, they’re used to winning and we see them go on runs of 10-12 games of wins. I just think that’s the standard now and I put Arsenal third because I haven’t seen them produce a run of ten wins in a row which is the new normal."