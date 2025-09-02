Rio Ferdinand tells Liverpool ace Florian Wirtz what he must stop doing to become 'success' in Premier League

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has offered his advice to Liverpool star Florian Wirtz, as the German continues to wait for his first goal and assist in the Premier League. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder joined Liverpool in a deal worth up to £116 million back in June, but has yet to live up to the price-tag at Anfield.

Ad

There is no denying Wirtz's quality, and he even grabbed an assist in Liverpool's Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace at Wembley. However, the former Bayer Leverkusen star has failed to hit the lofty standards he set himself during his time in the Bundesliga.

Despite starting all three of the Reds' Premier League games so far this season, Wirtz has struggled to become the deciding factor, like he so often used to with Leverkusen. Amid talk about his struggle to adapt to the demands of the Premier League, Ferdinand has offered his opinion on the Liverpool star.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, the former Manchester United defender urged Wirtz to slow down during games. Ferdinand pointed to how Wirtz is running more than any other player in the league and feels he should stop doing it, if he wants to become successful in England.

Ferdinand stated:

“I saw a stat today that Wirtz is running more than any player in the Premier League. Gotta slow down, if you want to be a success. He is so eager to do stuff and I understand it. But sometimes, pause, stand still, and the game will come to you.”

Ad

Wirtz made his top-flight debut for Leverkusen aged just 17. He went on to score 57 goals and racked up 65 assists in 197 appearances for the club across competitions. The Germany international will be hoping to rekindle his form at Liverpool after the ongoing international break.

"It's more physically intense and involves a bit more running" - Liverpool star Florian Wirtz on Premier League

After making the switch to the Premier League with Liverpool, Wirtz quickly acknowledged the challenges of playing in England. The midfielder admitted that the league is more physically intense compared to the Bundesliga and explained how he had to run a lot more on the pitch.

Ad

He stated:

"It's not a completely different kind of football, just a game like any other. However, it's more physically intense and perhaps involves a bit more running. The opponents are on your heels more the whole time. But I'm used to that from the Bundesliga, where I was often under special protection.

However, Wirtz also added that he remains confident about finding his rhythm and getting back to his best.

Ad

"It's a change and a process that you have to go through over weeks. I try to take a little something with me every day, think about what I can do better, including in training. I'm very confident that at some point I'll get into the swing of things and be back in a normal rhythm."

Liverpool spent over £400 million in new signings this summer, with Wirtz (£116 million) and Alexander Isak (£125 million) being their biggest arrivals. The Reds also wanted to sign Marc Guehi, but a move for the defender collapsed on deadline day despite him passing a medical.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nived Zenith Nived is a football media professional with experience in creating content for various online media platforms.



Notably, his major contributions have come at Sportskeeda Football and K League United, the official English content providers of the K League.



The Kochi-based writer has a penchant for Indian football too, having previously worked in close quarters with Aizawl FC and Kerala Blasters. Know More