Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has urged his former club to sign Chelsea target Denzel Dumfries in January.

The former England defender has claimed that the Netherlands international would add plenty of quality to United.

Ferdinand has hailed the Chelsea target for his wonderful athleticism and ability to take people on while bursting forward.

The former United defender has also hailed the Blues target for his defensive discipline. Ferdinand told BBC Sport (via Manchester Evening News):

"He's a player you look at and think, 'he's athletic and he can beat people one-on-one.' It's not just about being there. It's the quality that goes in."

"He's not putting those crosses in willy-nilly -- he's picking people out. Those cut-backs have been ever so dangerous."

Denzel Dumfries @DenzelJMD2 Football is a beautiful sport that brings out all kinds of emotions. Last night was no different and that is part of the game. I want to thank my teammates and staff whom I shared this great journey with. I really appreciate our team spirit and the way we fought till the end… Football is a beautiful sport that brings out all kinds of emotions. Last night was no different and that is part of the game. I want to thank my teammates and staff whom I shared this great journey with. I really appreciate our team spirit and the way we fought till the end… https://t.co/rhBcCWpqRS

"He doesn't mind working at the other end of the pitch. He's been a breath of fresh air for them and a very important player [for the Netherlands]."

Denzel Dumfries played every minute for Louis van Gaal's Netherlands side in their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

While their run ended in a penalty shootout loss against Argentina in the quarter-finals, Dumfries was one of the players who stood out for the Oranje.

The Inter Milan defender was a constant menace while moving forward from his right wing-back position and was defensively solid as well.

Dumfries particularly caught the eye with two assists and one goal in the Netherlands' 3-1 win vs the USA in the Round of 16.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich are all admirers of the bombshell right-back.

Dumfries has scored twice and produced three assists in 20 games across all competitions for Inter Milan this campaign.

Former England defender reckons Manchester United and Liverpool will join Chelsea in race for star midfielder

Former England full-back Glen Johnson reckons Declan Rice could end up at Chelsea despite interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

Johnson believes that Rice could join the Blues due to a 'soft spot' for his boyhood club. He said:

"I don't want him to, but he needs to move if he wants to kick on in his career. I think he will end up at Chelsea because he has a soft spot for the club, and he knows a number of the lads there."

Declan Rice @_DeclanRice 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 The greater the talent, the greater the aim. The greater the aim, the greater the pain along the path to reaching it. This is all part of the journey to us being successful as a team. Thank you to everyone for your incredible support. We gave it absolutely everything.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 The greater the talent, the greater the aim. The greater the aim, the greater the pain along the path to reaching it. This is all part of the journey to us being successful as a team. Thank you to everyone for your incredible support. We gave it absolutely everything. ❤️❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/ZvOSC2Vzfk

"However, you can never know where he will go because he will have a lot of options."

Declan Rice came through the youth ranks of the West London club but was released at the age of 14.

He has since made a name for himself in West Ham United colors and is now one of the key players for England.

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes