“He is not elite in any sense of the word”, “What is this PR?” – Rival fans blast "overrated" Pedri after "haram ball" performance during defeat to Bayern

Rival fans have slammed Barcelona star Pedri for his performance against Bayern Munich in the Champions League at the Allianz Arena.

The visitors were on top throughout the first half but failed to take any of their chances. Robert Lewandowski in particular missed two on his big return.

Barcelona were made to pay for those misses. Lucas Hernandez headed home after he was left unmarked from a corner in the 50th minute. Leroy Sane doubled the lead when he slotted home following some incredible buildup play from Jamal Musiala.

Xavi Hernandez's side never truly recovered from those quickfire strikes. They now lie three points behind Bayern in the group and continue their miserable record against the Germans.

After the full-time whistle, fans were quick to jump on Pedri for his subpar display in Munich. The 19-year-old is considered one of the brightest prospects in the world and has started all but two of Barcelona's games this season.

The central-midfielder played the full 90 minutes but failed to add to his tally of one goal and no assists so far this season. Once the game concluded, rival fans took to Twitter to slate the Spanish international:

🃏 @LosBlancoEhsan Pedri has mastered the art of looking busy on a football pitch. The casuals love it, the analytics guys love it, I see through it. He is not elite in any sense of the word, closer to a Fred than a Thiago. A 6/10 on his best day. Overrated. Pedri has mastered the art of looking busy on a football pitch. The casuals love it, the analytics guys love it, I see through it. He is not elite in any sense of the word, closer to a Fred than a Thiago. A 6/10 on his best day. Overrated.

🇦🇱🇽🇰 @Valv3rdeGOAT Valverde ball to cleanse my eyes from this Gavi and Pedri haram ball tonight, life is good Valverde ball to cleanse my eyes from this Gavi and Pedri haram ball tonight, life is good

erci @ercifcb Musiala dunked on Pedri and gavi for the 3rd time in a row Musiala dunked on Pedri and gavi for the 3rd time in a row https://t.co/Uz95kXe9xV

𝐏𝐔𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐂̧𝐀𝐓𝐄 @Pulisicate Jamal Musiala is showing Pedri levels. Another Cobham product Jamal Musiala is showing Pedri levels. Another Cobham product 🔥 https://t.co/UgPEsBRLjq

mariogotze burner @leocitic Musiala ended this debate faster than Pedri could have a shot on target Musiala ended this debate faster than Pedri could have a shot on target😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/PHGJk313J9

Kaizer ♨️ @KaizerRMA Pedri misses an open net and the commentator says "He's a fantastic player to watch, Pedri"



????????? WHAT IS THIS PR ????????? Pedri misses an open net and the commentator says "He's a fantastic player to watch, Pedri" ????????? WHAT IS THIS PR ?????????

shakababu @the_akinyele musiala showing pedri what real football is. none of that 360 turning nonsense musiala showing pedri what real football is. none of that 360 turning nonsense

Pedri rues Barcelona's missed chances during Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich

Barcelona extended their dreadful record against Bayern Munich but will feel they should have earned more from the game.

The club is arguably still recovering from its humiliating 8-2 defeat in 2020. Pedri feels that Barcelona could have gotten something from their latest encounter.

The playmaker told UEFA.com (as per BBC Sport):

"This result doesn't tell the true story. Our first half display merited much more than 0-0 at half time. We had opportunities to go ahead.

"But of course if you fail to put chances away against a big rival like Bayern you'll end up paying. They went ahead from our marking mistake at the corner. But it's time to get on with things now - and to remember that we produced a very good first half."

The Catalan giants are now level on points with Inter Milan in their group. The two teams will play next. However, Barcelona will first take on Elche at the Camp Nou this weekend in La Liga. They will then travel to Mallorca after the international break.

