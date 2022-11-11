Rivaldo includes Lionel Messi's Argentina as he names the 6 main contenders to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Brazil and Barcelona legend Rivaldo has included Lionel Messi's Argentina in a list of six teams to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy.

Argentina are considered one of the favorites to win the prestigious competition in Qatar owing to their ongoing 35-match unbeaten run. Ranked third in the world, Lionel Scaloni's side is in a rich vein of form, lifting two international trophies in the last 15 months.

La Albiceleste have been drawn in Group C of the FIFA World Cup, alongside Poland, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. The two-time world champions are scheduled to open their campaign on November 22.

In his exclusive column for Betfair, Rivaldo initially shared his thoughts on Brazil being tagged as one of the favorites in Qatar. He wrote:

"The press say this could be Brazil's strongest generation since 2002 and that their chance of winning is really great, but I'm not one for this kind of assessment before a competition, because only results will matter. If Brazil are champions again then they will deserve that comparison, but it is still too early to draw those conclusions."

The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner also mentioned the potential champions of the quadrennial tournament apart from the Selecao. He added:

"I hope they're right but the players must prove it. For me, it's between Brazil, Argentina, Spain, France, Germany and England."

Messi, who is set to feature in his fifth FIFA World Cup later this month, is on a mission to end Argentina's 36-year wait for the prestigious trophy. Earlier, he guided his nation to a runners-up finish in 2014.

Operating in a creative role under Christophe Galtier, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been crucial to Paris Saint-Germain's unbeaten start to the season. He has scored 12 goals and contributed 14 assists in 18 overall appearances for the Parisians this campaign.

PSG star Lionel Messi opines on Argentina's chances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Speaking to DirecTV Sports (via ESPN), PSG talisman Lionel Messi insisted that Argentina are feeling confident as a team ahead of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He said:

"Today, we are doing well and people are excited and think that we will come back with the cup but it is not like that. The World Cup is very difficult, many things have to happen [to win it], not only that we are doing well, many things that can leave you out."

Messi, who has registered six goals and five assists in 19 FIFA World Cup games, claimed that his team are well-prepared. He concluded:

"There are many teams that want the same as us and are doing well. We are eager, we are going to fight, we are not afraid of anyone because we are ready to play against anyone, but with peace of mind."

Argentina are scheduled to lock horns with the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (16 November) in their final warm-up match.

