Rivaldo predicts winner of derby clash between Manchester United and Man City

Brazil legend Rivaldo has tipped Manchester City to get the better of Manchester United when the two sides lock horns in the Premier League this weekend.

Manchester United and Manchester City have not been in action for almost two weeks due to the international break. However, they will face off when club football returns to action this weekend.

The Cityzens are scheduled to host the Red Devils at the Etihad Stadium in their first match following the break on Sunday (October 2). Both clubs go into the match on the back of a decent run of form.

Defending champions Manchester City sit second in the league table with 17 points. They have won five and drawn two of their seven matches so far and are only one point behind table-toppers Arsenal.

Manchester United made a poor start to their life under Erik ten Hag, losing both of their first two league games. However, they have since won each of their four games and now sit fifth in the table.

Rivaldo, though, believes the Old Trafford outfit's four-game winning run in the league will come to an end on Sunday. He has predicted Pep Guardiola's side will beat their Manchester rivals, with Erling Haaland continuing his fine form. The Brazilian wrote in his Betfair column:

"Manchester City will host Manchester United this Sunday in a derby that has seen the dominate side change in recent years, with Pep Guardiola's side again coming into this one as the clear favorites."

"The Citizens are much more in tune with their style of play while the Red Devils - with new manager Erik ten Hag - are still looking for their best and most effective system, so I see a Manchester City win here with the in-form Erling Haaland giving the visitors' defence a lot of headaches."

Football Daily @footballdaily 📸 Erling Haaland in training ahead of his first Manchester derby this weekend 📸 Erling Haaland in training ahead of his first Manchester derby this weekend https://t.co/NBvT1IJwqF

Haaland, who Rivaldo expects to cause trouble for Ten Hag's defenders, has scored 11 goals in seven league matches this term.

Can Manchester United cause an upset over Manchester City?

Rivaldo is of the view that Manchester City are the favorites going into the derby on Sunday. However, Manchester United can take confidence from their recent run in the Premier League when they face their arch-rivals.

The Cityzens have notably drawn two of their last five matches in the league. 15th-placed Aston Villa held them to a 1-1 draw at Villa Park earlier this month, while Newcastle United did the same at St. James' Park.

Manchester City, though, are yet to drop a single point at home this season. It thus remains to be seen if Ten and Co. can cause an upset on Sunday.

