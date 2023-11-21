“Rivals and colleagues, but above all, people” - Real Madrid duo send classy message to Barcelona star Gavi after season-ending injury

Real Madrid duo Joselu and Daniel Carvajal have sent their respective messages to Barcelona's Gavi after the latter's season-ending injury.

The Spanish midfielder suffered an ACL injury in Spain's 3-1 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers win against Georgia on Sunday (19 November). He will undergo surgery to repair a complete tear of the ACL in his right knee, as per MARCA.

Gavi isn't expected to play again this season. Following the 19-year-old's first-half mishap against Georgia, Carvajal took to social media to post a picture with the Barcelona midfielder.

The Real Madrid veteran wrote:

"Rivals and colleagues, but above all, people. You will come back stronger friend 💪 Good luck Gavi"

Watch Carvajal's post below:

Joselu, meanwhile, shared a video from a national team training camp where he is seen fooling around on the field with Gavi. He captioned it:

"Man, yesterday's victory felt worse than defeat. You are an amazing boy and you will overcome with courage and courage. Cheer up and we're all here supporting you! @pablogavi"

Watch Joselu's post below:

16 of Gavi's 27 appearances for Spain have come alongside Carvajal while he has also played alongside Joselu four times for La Roja. He has also faced the Spanish duo as opponents at the club level.

Gavi's importance to Xavi Hernandez's XI can't be understated. He has missed just two of Barcelona's 17 games across competitions this term, both due to suspension.

When do Real Madrid and Barcelona play next?

In what is a rare sight in LaLiga, neither Real Madrid nor Barcelona lead the league table. Girona, the surprise package this season, top the proceedings with 34 points from 13 matches.

Real Madrid are second with 32 points after dropping four points in their last four league games while Barca sit in third with 30. The two teams faced each other on 28 October in what was the season's first El Clasico, with Real Madrid winning 2-1 on away territory.

Barcelona will return to action in LaLiga on Saturday (25 November) against Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas. Real Madrid will play the following day, with an away game against Cadiz.

Both Barca and Los Merengues have lost just one league game each so far this campaign. The Catalan giants are the defending champions while Real Madrid last won the league title in the 2021-22 season by a 13-point margin.