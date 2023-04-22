Riyad Mahrez achieves incredible feat after FA Cup semi-final hat-trick for Manchester City

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez became the first player since 1958 to score a hat-trick in the FA Cup semi-final. The Algerian struck three times to seal a 3-0 win in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Alex Dawson was the last player to do so, as he scored a hat-trick to help Manchester United get a 5-3 win against Fulham. Mahrez has now etched his name in the history of the competition as well.

The former Leicester City man opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute. He scored in the 61st minute and in the 66th minute to complete his hat-trick.

The 32-year-old has now scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 37 matches across competitions so far this season.

City, meanwhile, sealed their place in the final of the tournament with the win. They will face either Brighton & Hove Albion or Manchester United in the final.

Ahead of the Sheffield game, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expressed concern over his team's tiredness, telling the media (via GOAL):

“I have to smell and talk. After the game in Munich they couldn’t really celebrate in the locker room because of how exhausted they were. I’ve rotated a lot in previous seasons [in semi-finals] and it wasn’t good. I have many doubts about the lineup. I have to see the training sessions on Friday and talk with many of them and see what is my feeling."

Despite Guardiola's comments, the Cityzens showed their resilience and character by securing a stunning win against Sheffield United.

What's next for Riyad Mahrez and Manchester City?

Manchester City v Sheffield United: Emirates FA Cup Semi Final

While Riyad Mahrez dazzled in Manchester City's clash against Sheffield United, a sterner test awaits the team. The Cityzens take on Arsenal next in a crucial game in terms of the Premier League title race.

The Gunners have 75 points on the board from 32 matches. While they hold a five-point lead over City, Guardiola's side have played two fewer games than Arteta's side. Hence, the defending champions certainly have the chance to retain their throne.

City are also in the running to win the treble this season. They are in contention to win the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, apart from the closely contested Premier League title.

