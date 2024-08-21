Riyad Mahrez reacts after watching Savinho play like him in his Manchester City debut

Manchester City began their Premier League title defense with a convincing 2-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday, August 18. Brazil international Savinho made his competitive debut for the English champions in the game. He impressed with his ability to take on opponents, a quality that caught the attention of former City star Riyad Mahrez.

Savinho, who stood out during his loan spell at Girona last season, was signed from French club Troyes for a reported fee of up to €40 million. The summer signing has quickly earned Pep Guardiola’s trust, starting on the left flank against Chelsea before switching to the right side and creating chaos.

Manchester City’s official social media account on X shared a compilation of Savinho’s debut, highlighting the 20-year-old’s dribbling skills and ability in tight spaces.

Trending

Wearing the No. 26 shirt, Savinho also bore a striking resemblance to Riyad Mahrez due to their similar playing styles. The Sky Blues were likely reminded of the Algerian, who seemed to recognize himself in Savio.

Mahrez, who now plays for Saudi club Al-Ahli, commented on Manchester City's video on X and followed up with the famous Spider-Man double meme.

"Wait a minute," the comment read.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

When Savinho signed with the Premier League champions, he pointed out the comparisons to Mahrez. He even stated that the former City winger is one of his influences in football.

“Since I was little, my dream was also to get here at Manchester City (like Riyad Mahrez). I don’t want to create expectations for people, but I want to show my football – but I really like Mahrez and the way he plays football. In this case, he is an inspiration here, that’s why I chose his number, and I am happy," Savio said in July (via OneFootball)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola provides update on Savinho’s injury

Manchester City were in control from the start against Chelsea, with Erling Haaland’s 18th-minute goal giving them an early lead. However, they faced a setback when Savio appeared in pain and struggled to continue towards the end of the half.

Guardiola substituted the Brazilian with Phil Foden in the second period, with City ultimately winning 2-0. When asked about the reason for the substitution, the Spanish manager assured that the injury was not serious.

“Some distributing in the knee. He said he knows perfectly why, had it in the past. He has to solve it and it’s a question of a lack of preparation, a lack of training sessions. Apparently it’s not a big, big problem. Will be ready for hopefully next Saturday," Guardiola said in his post-match interview (via Sports Bank).

The Citizens already have Oscar Bobb sidelined with a leg injury until January, and it would be a significant blow if Savio is also ruled out.

Manchester City’s next match is at home against Premier League new boys Ipswich Town on Saturday, August 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback