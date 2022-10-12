Rob Green predicts how many goal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will score for Chelsea this season

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be a success at Stamford Bridge this season.

Aubameyang arrived in west London on transfer deadline day after a short but successful spell at Barcelona. He scored 13 goals in 24 matches for the Catalan club.

The 33-year-old striker scored for his third game in a row as the Blues saw off AC Milan with a comfortable 2-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League.

The former Arsenal captain has enjoyed an excellent start to life at Chelsea. Green believes the Gabon international could be the prolific striker that the club desperately needs. The former England shot-stopper told BBC Radio 5 Live (as quoted by The Metro):

"Aubameyang is a quality finisher and we’ve seen that. He looks confident. In this team, all he has to do is time his runs and he will keep getting opportunities. If he stays on this form, he could meet that 20 goals number."

Chelsea have been desperate for a successful No. 9 since Diego Costa left the club in 2017.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were brought in to end the Blues' goalscoring woes. However, they failed to settle at the club and both left the club over the summer and returned to Inter Milan and RB Leipzig respectively.

Meanwhile, Green was also full of praise for Mason Mount's performance, as he won the penalty which led to a Chelsea penalty and a Fikayo Tomori red card. The pundit explained:

"It was brilliant to see. I think he’s been a bit physically and mentally tired, but now he’s coming up for air. The way he drifts into space and sees those opportunities is really good. He is very difficult to stop."

Graham Potter pinpoints reason behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's brilliant start at Chelsea

Aubameyang continued his fine start to life at Stamford Bridge with another excellent performance against Milan, the team he used to play for. After the encounter, Potter was asked what the secret was behind the veteran forward's electric start.

The 47-year-old gave credit to Aubameyang for his outstanding fitness levels, as he told reporters (as per The Sun):

"No, we’ve not done anything special, it’s all down to him. He has been building his fitness up. He had a difficult summer. So it’s been a case of building up his match minutes. The more he gets, the stronger he gets, and the more we understand him, the more he understands us."

He added:

"Everyone knows his quality and it’s great for him. He looks like he is enjoying his football and scoring goals is important."

