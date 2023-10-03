Fans online have reacted to the audio exchange between VAR officials and the on-pitch referee during Liverpool's match against Tottenham Hotspur released by PGMOL. The focal point of this outrage stems from Luis Diaz's disallowed goal, which was wrongly nullified in the Premier League clash on September 30.

The Colombian forward thought he had scored for the Reds to put them ahead in the 34th minute, only to be frustrated by the assistant referee's offside flag. As per the audio exchange, VAR officials Darren England and Dan Cook reviewed the incident. However, they erroneously communicated to on-pitch referee Simon Hooper to continue with the game, thinking the goal had stood.

This mistake set the stage for a legitimate goal essentially being disallowed twice. Upon realizing their oversight, England and Cook conceded the mistake internally but determined that the course of action could not be amended.

The audio revealed that fourth official Michael Oliver had interjected, suggesting the game be halted to correctly award the goal. However, the VAR officials insisted that this was not a possibility. This perplexing decision has cast a harsh spotlight on the integrity and reliability of VAR in football.

The subsequent eruption on social media was instantaneous, as fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to demand accountability and question the credibility of VAR. One fan wrote:

"Robbed in broad daylight"

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Liverpool face risk of FA fine after Tottenham defeat

According to the Mirror, the Reds may have to brace themselves for additional financial repercussions following their turbulent encounter with Tottenham Hotspur. They notably were reduced to nine men and had a legitimate goal controversially disallowed.

However, the Reds suffered more than just a defeat as they could be on the receiving end of a hefty £25,000 fine from the Football Association (FA). The match was marred by several disciplinary incidents, including a red card for Curtis Jones and another sending-off for Diogo Jota, who received two yellow cards.

Adding to Liverpool's woes, a multitude of players such as Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, and Virgil van Dijk were also booked during the match. Notably, assistant manager Peter Krawietz also found his name in the referee's book, making it a challenging day for Jurgen Klopp.

The FA typically enforces a fine on clubs that accumulate five bookings in a single game. Liverpool unquestionably surpassed this threshold during their trip to Tottenham. A fine of £25,000 is generally levied on teams that rack up six or more cautions. It now rests with the FA to deliberate on whether such a penalty is applicable to Liverpool.