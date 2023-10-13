"Robbed of Messi free kick and corner kick goal", "Champagne football" - Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi's Argentina defeat Paraguay in WC qualifier

Lionel Messi's Argentina expanded on their brilliant run of form by defeating fellow South American outfit Paraguay 1-0 in their third World Cup qualifying bout. The Inter Miami forward produced yet another stunning performance off the bench, drawing countless reactions from fans on social media.

Despite the humble scoreline, La Albiceleste dominated the proceedings, maintaining a whopping 75% possession throughout the match. The hosts also outclassed their opponents in terms of shots taken, racking up 14 attempts to Paraguay's four. Moreover, Argentina also dictated play in the midfield, shelling out 741 passes with a 91% accuracy rate.

Nevertheless, Lionel Scaloni's initial squad selection raised a number of eyebrows as the 45-year-old manager decided to bench Lionel Messi for this match. He later brought the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner on, introducing him in the 53rd minute.

The former Barcelona forward did not take long to show his class on the field, depositing an inswinging corner in the 76th minute. Fortunately for Paraguay, the ball skipped past everyone, skimming off the post on its way out. Lionel Messi found the post for the second time in the match when his sublime 25-yard free-kick rattled off the woodwork in the 93rd minute.

Despite failing to etch his name onto the scoresheet, Messi's heroics did not go unnoticed, as his fans were quick to post their reactions to his close misses. One of them wrote:

"I was robbed of a Messi free kick and corner kick goal."

Another fan said:

"This is champagne football."

Argentina now have three wins out of three in their World Cup qualifying campaign, putting them at the summit of the group. Lionel Scaloni's men will now face Peru on October 17.

Lionel Messi recently suffered his first defeat with Inter Miami

Ever since setting foot in the United States, Lionel Messi has been putting in one stellar performance after the other. His arrival drastically changed the form of Inter Miami, as the Herons secured their first title and forged an 11-game unbeaten streak under his leadership.

However, during his absence, Inter Miami could only register two wins in seven matches, losing three along the way. His recent return to the setup failed to overturn their fortunes, as Lionel Messi recorded his first loss in the pink shirt against Cincinnati.

The 1-0 loss meant that the American outfit is now out of MLS playoff contention, shattering the hopes of their fans. Inter Miami will now face Charlotte FC in their next league fixture on October 18.