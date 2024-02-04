"Robbed of three pens", "Bellingham ghosted" - Fans react as Real Madrid are held by Atletico Madrid in dramatic derby

Real Madrid were stunned by a last-gasp equalizer that saw them settle on a 1-1 draw with rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday (February 4).

Carlo Ancelotti's men were handed a massive blow just before the game when Vinicius Junior pulled out of his side's pre-match training preparations. The Brazilian attacker was named in Los Blancos' starting lineup, but an injury meant he settled for a place on the bench.

Brahim Diaz started instead, and the Spanish attacker proved to be the difference between the two Madrid rivals. He grabbed a vital winner in the 20th minute that has sent Real Madrid four points clear of Girona at the top of La Liga.

Lucas Vazquez attempted to square the ball into the box, but it took a nick of Koke. The ball fell to Diaz, who weaved his way towards goal before poking home a fine finish that flew past Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Diego Simeone's men reacted well and nearly found an equalizer three minutes later if not for a superb save from Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. The Ukrainian produced a fantastic stop to deny Axel Witsel's goal-bound header.

Los Colchoneros looked to have leveled matters in the 48th minute when Stefan Savic rose highest to meet Antoine Griezmann's astute corner. The Montenegrin defender's celebrations were cut short when VAR reviewed the goal.

Saul was deemed to have been in an offside position in front of Lunin. The goal was ruled out and Simeone was furious on the touchline.

Real Madrid had a penalty appeal waved away in the 53rd minute when Vazquez went down in the box. VAR went with the on-field decision much to the Spanish right-back's dismay.

Jude Bellingham was next to call for a spot kick seven minutes later after colliding with Savic. Referee Sanchez Martinez turned down the English superstar's calls and so too did VAR.

The visitors were still searching for an equalizer and came close to getting one in the 77th minute. Griezmann attempted an audacious back heel but Lunin kept the French attacker at bay.

Atleti struck right at the death in a devastating blow for Ancelotti's side who were closing in on a derby victory. Memphis Depay did well to flick the ball on and Marcos Llorente headed home in the 90+3rd minute to steal a point.

The result means Los Merengues sit top of La Liga with a two-point lead over second-placed Girona. Atleti are fourth, 10 points behind Ancelotti's league leaders.

One fan felt the hosts should have had three penalties:

"Boycott the league. Robbed of three pens and now it cost us."

Another fan criticized Bellingham's performance:

"Bellingham ghosted the entire match. No more lucky last minute tap ins."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Los Blancos' victory against their Madrid rivals:

Christian Karembeu thinks Jude Bellingham could be key for Real Madrid's Champions League hopes

Jude Bellingham has been a revelation at the Bernabeu.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Christian Karembeu has talked up Bellingham amid the England international's stunning start at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 20-year-old has bagged 18 goals and eight assists in 27 games across competitions.

Bellingham arrived from Borussia Dortmund last summer in a €103 million deal. He's broken records already in Los Merengues colors and has been his new club's protagonist.

Karembeu feels the former Birmingham City teenager could be vital for Real Madrid in their aims to win the UEFA Champions League. He told talkSPORT:

"The performances in Madrid don’t surprise me because he has done that in the Bundesliga with Dortmund. So, now, the best result is to come [to Madrid] and I hope he will be a Champions League winner.”

Bellingham has yet to win the Champions League during his career but will hope to do so come June. He's been in fine form in Europe's elite club competition, posting four goals and three assists in five games.

