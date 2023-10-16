"Robbed us of our hat-trick", "TV off" - Fans slam Portugal boss Roberto Martinez as Cristiano Ronaldo gets substituted out in Euro qualifier

Fans have hit out at Portugal manager Roberto Martinez for denying Cristiano Ronaldo the chance to score a hattrick against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ronaldo netted twice on the night to take his international tally to 127 goals in 203 caps. The Al-Nassr superstar was eager to bag a hattrick but was prevented from doing so by Martinez.

Selecao das Quinas' coach decided to bring international football's greatest goalscorer off in the 66th minute much to fans' frustrations. The last time the 38-year-old hit a hattrick for Portugal was during a 6-0 win against Luxembourg in 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in stellar form nevertheless during this Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. He's managed nine goals in five games, sitting top of the goalscoring charts.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's first arrived in the 5th minute. He netted from the spot by sending Bosnian goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic the wrong way.

Ronaldo added a second in the 20th minute thanks to an assist from Joao Felix. It was yet another excellent performance from the 2016 European champion.

Portugal had already sealed their place at next year's European Championships heading into tonight's game against Bosnia. Thus, Martinez may have been looking to give Ronaldo some rest before he heads back to Al-Nassr.

However, fans weren't happy with the Spanish coach's decision to bring him off while on a hat trick. One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Robbed us off our hat-trick."

Another fan decided he was done watching the game:

"TV off, wtf Roberto."

Here's how fans on X reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo not being able to net his ninth hat-trick in Selecao colors:

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo comments on his future

The Portuguese icon is in the twilight of his career.

It will be a sad day once Cristiano Ronaldo does decide to hang up his boots. The iconic forward has dominated world football for the past two decades and is still turning back the years at 38.

However, that day could soon be on the horizon given recent comments made by the Portugal captain. He admits that he no longer thinks long-term amid suggestions he could play on until he's 41 (via GOAL):

"Things have happened in my life, both on a personal and professional level, that make me think more in the short term nowadays. People say I’m going to play on until I’m 40 or 41 years old. I don’t set these targets."

Recent reports claim Al-Nassr are looking to extend Ronaldo's contract until 2027. There is hope that the five-time UEFA Champions League winner will be able to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. There would be no better way for him to end his career than finally winning the one trophy that's evaded him during his illustrious career.