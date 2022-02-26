Robbie Fowler predicts scoreline of Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool

Liverpool great Robbie Fowler is positive that his former employers will emerge victorious when they face Chelsea in the EFL Cup final.

The Anfield outfit and the Blues are set to lock horns in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp's side will come into the game on the back of a nine-match winning run across all competitions. Meanwhile, the London giants won the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates this month.

Fowler believes Chelsea will be high on confidence going into the final but has tipped the Merseyside club to get the lift the trophy. The 46-year-pointed out how the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are in fine form following their run at AFCON. Fowler told the EFL's official website:

“I’m confident of a [Reds] win. Liverpool are playing so well at the minute but Chelsea are coming into this on the back of cup wins, so their confidence is sky-high as well. They’ve probably got a few injuries to come back in as well."

He added:

“There’s probably a little bit more confidence in the Liverpool ranks. You’ve got the likes of Sadio Mane who has just come back from his tournament win and Mo Salah getting to the final in that as well. If Liverpool turn up and play the way they can, I’d always fancy [them]. I’m going to go for a 3-1 win [for the Reds]."

Fowler won the EFL Cup twice with the Merseyside club. The former striker first helped the Reds win the trophy in 1995 and 2001.

Fowler expects an exciting final between Chelsea and Liverpool

The EFL Cup finalists played out a 2-2 draw when they met at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League last month. Fowler feels Klopp will have worked on what went wrong against Chelsea that evening. He said:

“It’s got the makings of a great game; potentially one of the best finals. Both teams are playing well and both teams will fancy their chances. You look at the managers of both teams – they’re both very clever and they know how to play the game and the opposition."

"We’ve seen the game in the Premier League, and it was a really tight affair. Klopp will have worked on that and worked on what was done wrong. If Liverpool get to a similar position where they were in the game at Stamford Bridge, then we’ll see a different result.”

It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious at Wembley on Sunday.

