Robbie Fowler and Rio Ferdinand call out Liverpool star's lack of desire after crushing 4-1 Napoli defeat

After an underwhelming start to their Premier League season, Liverpool have now started their Champions League in the worst possible fashion.

The six-time European champions were humbled by a crushing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Serie A giants Napoli on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp's side recorded their joint-biggest Champions League defeat but the scoreline could have been a lot worse as Napoli had a penalty saved in the first half by Alisson and also hit the post on another occasion.

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand have slammed right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for his poor showing against the Naples side.

Fowler has questioned the desire of the entire team and especially Alexander-Arnold, who has not shown a willingness to track back and help out his teammates defensively. Fowler said on BT Sport, as quoted by Metro:

"What I would say is you can’t question the desire of this team over the last few years, but you can tonight. We know how good Napoli are and they’ve been brilliant, but Liverpool have been so poor."

Dijkinho @Dijkinho



Basic fans see moments before a goal. I see moments in build up.



needs binning until he gets in shape & changes his attitude. I see a boy who’s won the lot & now can’t be arsed Gomez is a problem but a huge elephant in the room is Trent.Basic fans see moments before a goal. I see moments in build up. @TrentAA needs binning until he gets in shape & changes his attitude. I see a boy who’s won the lot & now can’t be arsed Gomez is a problem but a huge elephant in the room is Trent. Basic fans see moments before a goal. I see moments in build up. @TrentAA needs binning until he gets in shape & changes his attitude. I see a boy who’s won the lot & now can’t be arsed

"Joe Gomez will get all the stick [for his first-half performance] but look at the lack of desire from Trent. You can’t call out him going forward but defensively we can pick him apart because he doesn’t show the same desire to get back than he does to get forward and that’s wrong. Liverpool were shocking defensively."

Rio Ferdinand has also called out Alexander-Arnold for not offering enough support to Joe Gomez on the right side. The former Manchester United defender said:

"It was an embarrassing first 45 minutes for Liverpool, particularly defensively. What you can’t accept as a manager or as a player is a lack of effort and desire. When people don’t run or don’t have the desire to get back."

He added:

"Gomez makes the mistake but you’ve got to get back and help your team-mates and Trent didn’t do that. Liverpool got teased, they got embarrassed, they got shown up. This result has been coming too. They were lacklustre and lacked grit, determination and desire."

Liverpool are in shambles after poor start to the new season

Over the last few years, Jurgen Klopp has built a team that has challenged every piece of silverware and have set a very high standard for themselves.

The German has won almost every trophy possible during his time at the club.

Ryan Taylor @RyanTaylorSport #UCL There is a concerning lack of desire from Trent Alexander-Arnold when it comes to defending. Wrong to single him out; Joe Gomez far worse & Virgil van Dijk a shadow of his former self. Collectively, this is borderline unacceptable by Liverpool’s standards. #NAPLIV There is a concerning lack of desire from Trent Alexander-Arnold when it comes to defending. Wrong to single him out; Joe Gomez far worse & Virgil van Dijk a shadow of his former self. Collectively, this is borderline unacceptable by Liverpool’s standards. #NAPLIV #UCL

However, things look alarmingly different for the Merseyside club this season and could get even worse if the players do not step up soon.

With almost every player underperforming. it will be a monumental task for Klopp to bring the Reds back to winning ways and enjoy a successful season.

All fans can hope for is that the 4-1 hammering by Napoli serves as a wakeup call better late than never.

Edited by Diptanil Roy