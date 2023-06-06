Robbie Keane names the clubs that could challenge Manchester City for the Premier League next season

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Robbie Keane believes Arsenal and Liverpool could rival Manchester City for the 2023-24 Premier League title.

Despite trailing by as many as eight points at the start of the calendar year, City stormed their way to a third successive league title last month. Pep Guardiola's side finished five points clear of closest rivals Arsenal, who crumbled after leading the standings for nearly 250 days.

Liverpool, meanwhile, endured a poor campaign that saw them finish fifth in the Premier League, an incredible 22 points off the summit of the table. The Reds struggled for much of the campaign before a run of inspired form to end the campaign saw them clinch a UEFA Europa League spot for next season.

Keane believes both Arsenal and Liverpool will be back stronger next season and expects them to challenge Manchester City for the league title. He told betting site Betway (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘Next year, I don’t think it’s going to be a two-horse race with Arsenal. I think Liverpool will be back in the fold, I really believe that.’’

Keane, who scored 125 times in 349 Premier League matches for Spurs, Liverpool, Leeds United and Coventry City, added:

‘‘With Mauricio Pochettino coming in, I think Chelsea could be good, but they might need a year or two. I’m obviously hoping Tottenham will be too, if they get a few new signings, but that depends on if Harry Kane stays.

‘‘I think it will be a lot closer next year, in terms of teams challenging.’’

Chelsea notably finished 12th at the end of the 2022-23 Premier League season, enduring one of their worst campaigns of the 21st century. Tottenham, meanwhile, finished eighth despite being in the thick of the top-four race for nearly two-thirds of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino will be in the Blues dugout for the 2023-24 campaign, while Spurs have appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager.

Manchester City look to complete unprecedented treble this weekend

Manchester City have had several impressive seasons under Pep Guardiola, winning five of the last six Premier League titles. However, the ongoing campaign could be their best one yet.

After clinching the league title, City saw off rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final last weekend. It meant they are on course to join United as the only English teams to have won the continental treble, a feat the Red Devils achieved in the 1998-99 season.

Manchester City will meet Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday, June 10. They are heavily favored to win that game given the amount of talent and firepower at their disposal.

The Nerazzurri have been defensively resolute in the Champions League, keeping eight clean sheets in 12 matches, and could cause City problems. They finished a distant third in Serie A, 18 points behind winners S.S.C. Napoli, but have clinched the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana this season.

