Robbie Savage delivers straight-forward prediction for PL fixture between Liverpool and West Ham

Former PL midfielder Robbie Savage has tipped Liverpool to come out victorious against West Ham United, when the two teams face each other this weekend.

The Planet Sport Bet ambassador made his predictions known ahead of this weekend's PL games, while on duty for Football 365.

Jurgen Klopp's men will be hoping to continue their impressive start to the 2023-24 football campaign. The Reds have won four out of their opening five PL games this season.

Liverpool have picked up wins against the likes of Newcastle United, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Wolves, while drawing away to Chelsea on match-day one.

Meanwhile, next up for Klopp's team will be West Ham United on Sunday (September 24th) at Anfield. The game is expected to have a lot of fireworks, as visitors, West Ham United have also been impressive this season.

The Hammers have already picked up big wins this season against the likes of Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and not forgetting Luton Town. David Moyes' men will also be fancing their chances against the Reds at Anfield this weekend.

Speaking about the crunch Sunday fixture, former PL star, Savage, did tip Liverpool to come out tops in the encounter. Savage stated that the Reds are currently in a good form in the league, and could be a huge advantage.

He was also of the opinion, that West Ham United's involvement in Europe over the weekend could impact their performance when they travel Anfield this weekend. In his words:

"I think Liverpool are in good form. I think only them and Arsenal can challenge Manchester City for the title this season. West Ham, again a game in Europe in midweek, again the strength of the squad quill be tested.

He concluded:

"Liverpool also playing [in Europe], but I’m gonna go with the Reds to win this game at that dismal record for West Ham to continue at Anfield.

Savage went on to predict a 2:0 win for the Reds, against West Ham United. It will be interesting to see if Klopp's men can make it five league wins on the bounce.

How has both Liverpool and West Ham United performed thus far this season?

Both teams have had a relatively decent start to the ongoing 2023-24 football campaign. The Reds have picked up 13 points from an available 15 this season.

Visting side West Ham United, on the other hand, have picked up 10 points from their first five games. The Hammers have also beaten the likes of Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

David Moyes' men have scored 10 PL goals so far, while also conceding seven goals in the process. Klopp's team on the other hand have scored 12 PL goals and conceded four in five games.