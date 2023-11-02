Robbie Savage makes bold prediction for Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage has predicted Manchester City to dismantle AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League at the Etihad on Saturday, November 4.

The 2022-23 treble winners have made a strong start to their campaign. They're third in the Premier League with 24 points from 10 games, two behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

In contrast, Bournemouth have been playing some impressive, attacking football but that hasn't reflected in their position in the points table. The Cherries find themselves in 17th place with just six points.

Pep Guardiola and Co. will be confident in securing another win against the away side. The Cityzens have won all 12 of their league games against Bournemouth and have the best 100% record in top-flight history.

Savage made his prediction, writing (via Football365):

"The last time Bournemouth took a point off Manchester City was back in 1999. In that season, Manchester City came to Macclesfield Town, as it was then, and got an 86th minute winner from Shaun Goater.

"Look at what has happened to Manchester City, and look at what has happened to Macclesfield since then."

He added:

"Last season, Man City put eight goals through Bournemouth, with Bournemouth getting one. I think it’ll be a 5-0 win to Manchester City.

"Foden has got three in three against Bournemouth. Haaland only got one of those eight goals last season. I think Haaland for a brace in a 5-0 win for Manchester City."

Savage's Prediction: 5-0

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne makes injury admission

Kevin De Bruyne recently gave an update on his road to recovery following a serious hamstring injury, admitting that he isn't sure when he will be able to play football again.

De Bruyne has only made two appearances across all competitions this season. Unfortunately, the 32-year-old suffered a hamstring injury 23 minutes into City's Premier League opener and had to undergo surgery on it.

Pep Guardiola offered a possible return date ranging from December to February. However, De Bruyne said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We are now three months inm and I am doing very well, everything on track. But they have not given me a deadline for when I will be able to play football again.”

He continued:

"They want everything to be completely fine when I restart. This is an injury due to the succession of matches and risks I have taken throughout my injury.

"I already have more than 700 matches on the counter. Actually, you can compare it to a car that once had to go to the garage for major maintenance."

De Bruyne has been an integral part of the Cityzens' success over the years, racking up 96 goals and 153 assists in 358 appearances across competitions.