Robbie Savage makes bold Premier League predictions involving Arsenal and Chelsea

Pundit Robbie Savage has revealed his predictions for Arsenal and Chelsea's 2023-24 English Premier League season.

The former Derby County ace recently stated that he trusts the Blues to finish in one of the UEFA Champions League places. He also claimed that the Gunners will not win the league this year.

Savage made the predicitions after the conclusion of the fourth round of league matches for the season. Arsenal defeated rivals Manchester United 3-1 and Chelsea suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at home in their respective matches.

Chelsea have won just once in the league this season - a 3-0 win at home against newly-promoted Luton Town. Their other matches yielded two losses (West Ham United, Nottingham Forest) and a draw (Liverpool).

Savage said that he trusts in Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino to lead his side to a top-four finish despite their slow start to the season. He cited the quality of the manager, as well as their recruitment over the summer, saying (via Metro):

"When Mauricio Pochettino was appointed I thought Chelsea would get in the top four, and I still believe that. They’ve signed so many good, hungry players and with a manager like Pochettino and the way he can develop players and teams, I think that Chelsea will still finish in the top four."

On the other hand, Savage believes that the Gunners will fall short once again this season and miss out on the title.

The Gunners were in the driving seat to win the Premier League for the first time since 2004 last season. However, a late capitulation saw Manchester City overtake them to defend their title. The north London club find themselves already two points behind Guardiola's side this year, who look as imperious as ever. Savage said:

"Even with the acquisition of Declan Rice, I don’t think Arsenal can win the league, simply because of Manchester City," Savage said. If City weren’t in the Premier League then I think Arsenal would win it, but unfortunately for Arsenal, they are."

Mikel Arteta's side led the league for 248 days last season but ended up five points behind City.

Chelsea, Arsenal spent heavily in the summer transfer window

Both London-based teams spent copiously this summer, with Arsenal paying £105m for Rice and Chelsea signing Moises Caicedo for £115m as their biggest additions.

The Gunners also signed Kai Havertz, David Raya and Jurrien Timber to provide more ammunition to their title charge as they look to dethrone City. They look well-stocked in each position to challenge the champions.

The Blues opted for younger players with huge potential, and may need to be patient while their players come of age. They are, however, without an injured Christopher Nkunku, who was arguably their most important addition to the squad.

The season is still a long way from its conclusion, and it remains to be seen if either of the predictions from Robbie Savage will come to pass.