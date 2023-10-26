Robbie Savage makes score prediction for PL fixture between Chelsea and Brentford

Former Wales international Robbie Savage has made his score prediction for Chelsea's Premier League home game with Brentford on Saturday (October 28).

The Blues have been in the midst of a mini-resurgence after an underwhelming start to the season. Mauricio Pochettino's new-look Blues almost made it four wins in their last four games across competiitons, leading Arsenal 2-0 with 13 minutes to go.

However, the Gunners scored twice in the final quarter to force a share of the spoils in a game the Blues had dominated for large swathes. Nevertheless, with three games unbeaten in the league, Pochettino's side moved into tenth in the standings with 12 points from nine games.

Savage reckons, considering their performances in their ongoing unbeaten three-game unbeaten run in the league, the Blues should recover from their Arsenal draw with a 2-0 win over Brentford. He said (as per Football365):

"In their last three Premier League games, Chelsea have gathered more points and scored more goals than they have in their previous nine. Even though Brentford have got a decent record at Stamford Bridge, winning their last two, I don’t think they’ll win this. I think Chelsea to win it. and I’m 2-0."

Brentford, meanwhile, are four places behind the Blues in the league standings, having won only two of their opening nine games.

Alan Hutton explains Chelsea's contentious penalty against Arsenal

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea dominated early proceedings in their last Premier League home game against Arsenal. Mykhailo Mudryk was a livewire, winning a penalty and scoring a fabulous effort.

However, the penalty incident was a contentious one, as Mudryk and Gunners defender William Saliba had jumped for the same ball. Unfortunately, Mudryk's goalbound header hit the Frenchman's arm.

The referee pointed to the spot, deeming Saliba's arms to be in an unnatural position when the ball had made contact. The call divided opinion among fans and former players. However, former Premier League player Alan Hutton reckons the right call was made, telling Football Insider (as per Just Arsenal):

“I think (Mykhailo) Mudryk gets to the ball first. It looks like it is going on target. It is a decent header. As Saliba jumps, some people have said his arm is in a natural position, but I am not so sure, I think it is kind of like he tried to save it.

“As soon as I saw it I knew he was going to give it as a penalty. I think it was on target and that for me was a clear one. I think when you actually throw your arms out wider, that is when it becomes a real problem.”

The Blues have won three of their nine league games this season, with two of those wins coming in their last three outings.