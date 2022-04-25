"He's stuck to his end of the bargain" - Robbie Savage explains why Manchester United need to retain Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United midfielder Robbie Savage believes the club must keep hold of star man Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Ronaldo rejoined the Red Devils from Juventus last summer in what was heralded as one of the biggest transfers in Premier League history. There were expectations among Old Trafford that he could be the catalyst for the club to return to the top of English football.

However, the polar opposite has occurred as United have been woeful all season and will finish the campaign trophyless.

It's through no fault of Ronaldo's own, though. The Portuguese is United's highest scorer this season with 22 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions. He has often scored some crucial equalizing or winning goals for the side.

With Manchester United looking set to miss the Champions League next season, there are doubts about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future. However, Savage described how the veteran forward has been a success despite the club's season to forget.

He told BTSport:

“You’ve got to keep him, 22 goals this season. Listen, he was brought in to make Manchester United try and win things. He’s stuck to his end of the bargain, he’s got 22 goals in a team that’s sixth in the Premier League.”

Savage continued:

“His goals have got them 13 points, his goals got them into the knockout stages of the Champions League. People say he’s part of the problem? These people talk nonsense!”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC @TheEuropeanLad



“I will tell them [big players] their task and whoever does not meet those tasks will hear that from me, no matter who it is”. Erik ten Hag tells @trouw on working with Cristiano Ronaldo and stars: “I will stay myself in that. I won't change my vision”.“I will tell them [big players] their task and whoever does not meet those tasks will hear that from me, no matter who it is”. Erik ten Hag tells @trouw on working with Cristiano Ronaldo and stars: “I will stay myself in that. I won't change my vision”. 🔴 #MUFC @TheEuropeanLad“I will tell them [big players] their task and whoever does not meet those tasks will hear that from me, no matter who it is”. https://t.co/jJAYYYeHiM

Cristiano Ronaldo to be part of a new strikeforce at Manchester United

Ronaldo may be playing alongside Kane at Manchester United next season

Much has been said about potential departures at Manchester United this summer.

Erik ten Hag is set to oversee a huge squad rebuild with Ralf Rangnick having hinted that as many as 10 players could come into the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC Ralf Rangnick confirms plans of Man United revolution in the summer: “There will be a rebuild here. Six, seven, maybe TEN new players will come”. Ralf Rangnick confirms plans of Man United revolution in the summer: “There will be a rebuild here. Six, seven, maybe TEN new players will come”. 🔴 #MUFC

Ronaldo himself has not spoken of his future. But, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 37-year-old is waiting to hear of the project ten Hag wishes to instill.

He will most likely be lining up alongside a new strike partner should he remain at Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been linked with moves for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Benfica forward Darwin Nunez.

Kane, 29, has been one of the Premier League’s most dominant strikers for a number of years. He has scored 243 goals in 381 appearances for Spurs but nearly departed for Manchester City last summer. The Athletic reports that the Spurs ace is willing to listen to United’s offer should they place a bid for his services.

The England captain wants to finish his career having won trophies, having told United legend Gary Neville as much on The Overlap. However, it will take an astronimical fee to bring Spurs to the negotiating table as they rejected City's £125 million offer last summer for the striker.

Filipe Orlando @MrFilipeOrlando That's now 7 goals in North London for Cristiano Ronaldo this sesson. The same amount as Harry Kane That's now 7 goals in North London for Cristiano Ronaldo this sesson. The same amount as Harry Kane

Nunez, 22, meanwhile, is destroying defenses in the Primeira Liga. The Benfica star has 25 goals in 26 league appearances.

He has shown his goalscoring capabilities in the UEFA Champions League this season as well. He is currently sixth alongside Ronaldo in the top scorers charts in the competition with six goals.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



vs Ajax

vs Braga

vs Liverpool

vs B–SAD

vs Liverpool

vs Sporting CP



Big games, big goals, big player. One of the most in-form forwards in Europe. 🦅 Darwin Núñez last six games for Benfica:vs Ajaxvs Bragavs Liverpoolvs B–SADvs Liverpoolvs Sporting CPBig games, big goals, big player. One of the most in-form forwards in Europe. 🦅 Darwin Núñez last six games for Benfica:vs Ajax ⚽️vs Braga ⚽️🅰️vs Liverpool ⚽️vs B–SAD ⚽️⚽️⚽️vs Liverpool ⚽️vs Sporting CP ⚽️🅰️Big games, big goals, big player. One of the most in-form forwards in Europe. 🦅🇺🇾 https://t.co/zQYqj1uwPx

According to Express, United have targeted the Uruguayan striker to replace his compatriot Edinson Cavani.

He will likely be a cheaper option to that of Kane. The reported fee to lure him away from the Estádio is £66 million.

Edited by Aditya Singh