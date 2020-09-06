Robbie Savage picks Premier League 2020-21 winners

Robbie Savage has tipped Liverpool to win the Premier League again this season. The Welshman has backed Jurgen Klopp’s men to retain the title despite the Reds not adding to their squad this summer.

Talking about the runners-up, Savage picked Manchester United to finish behind Liverpool. The former player said that the addition of Donny van de Beek will make United's attack formidable and they could become 'unstoppable'.

In his Daily Mirror column, Robbie Savage wrote:

“I can’t wait to see United’s midfield three of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and new signing Donny van de Beek supplying the ammunition for Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial. Add a world-class centre-back and a top-class goalscorer, and they will be the real deal.”

The former Leicester City star has not picked his former side to finish in the top 4 this season. He has instead gone for Chelsea to come third in the Premier League table, with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City taking the last spot in the top 4.

“Owner Roman Abramovich means business – he’s given manager Frank Lampard £230m to spend this summer, and Chelsea have brought in serious quality. Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr will build on Lampard’s excellent first season in charge – but he needs a world-class goalkeeper.”

Robbie Savage is one of the few pundits who has picked Liverpool to retain their title. Many believe that Liverpool may fall behind in the title race this season as they have not added to their squad. Their only signing has been left-back Kostas Tsimikas, with Thiago Alcantara being the only other player they are reportedly looking to sign this summer.

Chelsea have been the most ruthless club in the transfer window this summer so far. The Blues have spent big on Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz while also getting Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr on free transfers. They are still active in the transfer market and are looking to get Edouard Mendy and Declan Rice as well before the window closes next month.

Manchester City have got Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake while they are also chasing Kalidou Koulibaly.