Robbie Savage predicts where Manchester City will finish in the Premier League this season

Former Leicester City midfielder Robbie Savage predicts Manchester City will finish ahead of Arsenal to win their third Premier League title in a row.

The Sky Blues are currently five points behind the runaway leaders in second place after 14 games. They went into the FIFA World Cup break on the back of a 2-1 home loss to Brentford last month.

However, Pep Guardiola's swashbuckling side emerged from the break with a 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Thursday (December 22). This is despite having many of their key players on the bench.

City had more players active in Qatar than any English side. However, Savage, now a sports pundit, pointed out that there was no sign of a World Cup hangover in their squad.

In his predictions for the Mirror, he wrote:

"They will win the title comfortably – again."

He added:

"Although their players played more World Cup minutes than any other Premier League club, they have the depth of quality to cope easily, and there was no sign of any hangover against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Thursday night. I expect them to reel in Arsenal and leave them behind."

Manchester City have won four of the last five Premier League seasons. They are looking to keep the heat on Arsenal, who've made their best-ever start in the competition.

However, with Gabriel Jesus ruled out until March, the Gunners will be light in attack unless they sign a new high-caliber striker to cement the void.

Mikel Arteta's side have surpassed all expectations. With some big games lined up across January and February though, it will be interesting to see if they can manage to sustain their title charge.

Manchester City won't give up until the end

Barring a monumental collapse, we can expect to see Manchester City giving Arsenal a tough run for their money until the end.

The Sky Blues have amazing squad depth while new signings such as Erling Haaland and 2022 World Cup winner Julian Alvarez have impressed.

Haaland, in particular, has taken the league by storm by scoring 18 goals in 13 games, including three hat-tricks, to become a driving force in their campaign.

City, too, have an unforgiving fixture list ahead of them. However, Pep Guardiola has ingrained a winning mentality in the side so much that they can't be ruled out of the race until the end.

