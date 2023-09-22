Robbie Savage predicts result of Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage has predicted Manchester City to defeat Nottingham Forest in their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, September 23.

Pep Guardiola's side have made the perfect start to the 2023-24 campaign after winning the treble of the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and FA Cup last season. They have won all five of their games and are at the top of the table with 15 points.

Manchester City face Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest who have also made a decent start. The latter are currently eighth in the league with seven points, having won two games, drawn one, and lost two.

The Cityzens have been blindsided with several injury issues. The likes of John Stones, Mateo Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, and Jack Grealish won't feature, giving Nottingham Forest some hope.

Unfortunately for Nottingham, City are unbeaten in their last six games against them, having won four and drawn two.

Providing his prediction for the game, Savage wrote (via TEAMtalk):

"I predicted Forest to score on the road on a few occasions, I think they’ll get a goal here. I really like the look of Steve Cooper’s side, especially that front four."

He added:

"I think they’ll get an away goal, but I think City are looking to win six consecutive games – the first six of the Premier League season – for only the second time. I think they’ll do that, especially being at the Etihad."

Savage's Prediction: 3-1

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola labels Rodri as 'the best midfielder in Europe'

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola recently hailed Rodri, labeling the Spaniard as the best midfielder in Europe. The 27-year-old had a phenomenal game against Red Star Belgrade, helping the Cityzens secure a 3-1 in the UCL group stage on September 19.

Despite trailing at halftime, Manchester City were able to score three goals in the second half through Julian Alvarez and Rodri. The latter had a pass accuracy of 91%, made 14 passes into the final third, made 10 recoveries, and won seven duels.

Guardiola said (via GOAL):

"Right now he's the best [midfielder in Europe]. Hopefully he can be better and improve but he's an extraordinary holding midfielder. We were lucky the club signed this player and when he arrived he wasn't this type of player. Now he's one of the captains. He's a top class player."

Rodri has been exceptional for Manchester City as a central defensive midfielder over the years, but he has added goals to his game this season as well. He has scored three goals and provided two assists in eight appearances across all competitions to date.