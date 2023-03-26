Robert Lewandowski among 7 Barcelona heavyweights pleading for PSG superstar Lionel Messi's return: Reports

Robert Lewandowski is among seven Barcelona members pleading for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Lionel Messi's return to the Catalan club, according to Barca News Network.

Messi, 35, is currently in the final months of his contract with the Parisian club. He is yet to agree on a new deal and has been linked with a return to the Blaugrana.

The Argentine forward left the Catalan club in an unceremonious manner in 2021. Barca were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. Messi joined the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer.

However, with his PSG deal set to run out, the Blaugrana have been put on alert about bringing their greatest-ever player back to the club.

According to the aforementioned report, Robert Lewandowski, Joan Laporta, Xavi, Ronald Araujo, Pedri, Marc-Andre Ter Stegem, and Sergi Roberto are keen to see Messi return to the club.

Laporta has mentioned Messi as the best player in the world and in the history of football on multiple occasions. Messi's former teammate and current Barcelona coach Xavi also holds the same opinion.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, has previously claimed that it's every forward's dream to share the pitch with Argentina.

Araujo, on the other hand, recently opined that Messi's return to the club could help them win the Champions League. Roberto said that Barca's doors are always open for Messi. Both Ter Stegen and Pedri have also expressed their desire to see the little magician back at Camp Nou.

All things considered, Lionel Messi will always be held in high regard at the Catalan club. Whether Barcelona can successfully conduct the operation to bring him back to the club from France remains to be seen.

PSG president Nasse Al-Khelaifi's recent Lionel Messi claims might be disheartening for Barcelona

While Lionel Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona, PSG will make sure the Argentine stays in France, claimed Nasser Al-Khalaifi.

Speaking to MARCA, the Parisian club's president said (via GOAL):

"We are lucky to have some of the best players in the world, who wanted to play for PSG despite receiving offers from other clubs."

Al-Khelaifi added:

"We are working to keep them going. We are going to analyse what we are doing and make sure we can continue with them; we want to do things accordingly. We are not going to make mistakes."

Lionel Messi has scored 18 goals and has provided 17 assists in 32 matches for PSG this season.

While Christophe Galtier's team have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and Coup de France, they are still leading the race for the Ligue 1 title.

Poll : 0 votes